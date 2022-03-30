Here's a Look at Giant's Dirt Cheap 2022 ATX "Recreational" MTB, Costs Just $530

In the spirit of affordable bikes from manufacturers with deeply rooted cycling history, I've decided to bring to light the most affordable mountain bike that Giant Bicycles currently has for sale. Let's see what's in store for this summer riding season and whether or not the ATX has what it takes to make it to next year's season, the one after that, and the following year, too.
One component we need to analyze whenever we look at a bicycle is the frame and what it offers the rider. This time around, Giant is using their proprietary Aluxx-Grade aluminum, which isn't just a secret just in terms of the cocktail of alloys used, but also how it's shaped and formed into the tubes you see.
As for the geometry on this little bugger, it should feel ripped right off a cross-country bike. On the medium-size bike, you'll find a seat tube angle set at 73 degrees and a head tube at 68 degrees. There's a reach of 16.1 in (408 mm), a stand-over of 29.4 in (746 mm), and a wheelbase of 43 in (1,092 mm).
should handle city riding and the occasional light off-road venture just fine. Light, ya hear, light!
Another system we need to take into consideration is the drivetrain. Now, before I go on, I will point out that the price you pay on a bike is directly linked to this system; get it, linked? Don't expect to find anything off the top shelf, but a drivetrain operated mainly by Shimano Tourney is what you're going to get for this price. The front and rear derailleur are Tourney, and they'll be moving a KMC 27 chain on a 14-28T cassette and ProWheel crankset with 24/34/42T.
It looks like Shimano was once again called upon for braking, but there seems to be a bit of an issue. The manufacturer's website does mention that the bike features disk brakes, but the images and even the finer print in the spec sheet reveal that linear-pull brakes are what you'll actually get. Fair enough if you ask me. After all, with some disc brake sets costing a couple hundred dollars, Giant would be making little to no profit on the transaction. The rest of the gear, like saddle, handlebar, stem, and grips, are all Giant.
on a journey.
Secondly, if you want to get into the MTB or trail-riding game, you may want to consider looking at a more tuned machine because your abilities will change as your ride more, and you'll want a bike that allows you to unleash your newly learned tricks.
At the end of the day, very few people use the bicycle for heart-pumping activities meant to bring home that gold medal. So, if city-riding is all you do, and occasionally you like to cut across your neighbor's yard, the fresh 530 USD (476 EUR at current exchange rates) ATX is an affordable treat to unleash the feeling of wind sweeping through your hair.
