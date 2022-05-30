autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's BMW M Month
Car reviews:
 

$18K R22 Everest E-Bike Can Climb the Highest Mountains, Claims 300+ Miles of Range

Home > News > Free-Roaming Wheels
30 May 2022, 07:33 UTC ·
With an inspiring name that makes you want to just saddle up and ride, Optibike’s newly released R22 Everest e-bike makes a bold claim when it comes to range, boasting that it’s “the only e-bike able to climb Mt. Everest on a single charge if there was a road”, boosting your two-wheeled adventures to a whole new level.
Optibike R22 Everest e-bike 10 photos
Optibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest EditionOptibike R22 Everest Edition
Optibike is based in Colorado and has been in the bike-making business for 15 years. Proudly describing itself as the Ferrari of electric bikes, the manufacturer has a wide range of wheelers in its lineup and they are not exactly budget-friendly, with its Elite series starting at around $13,000. The R22 Everest Edition is the most expensive model in this series and even so, it has limited availability.

The e-bike is an upgraded version of Optibike’s R22 model and it is hand-built in Colorado. It features a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and battery case, and it is not a lightweight vehicle. It weighs around 93 lb (42 kg), although this weight varies depending on the configuration you choose.

Optibike equipped the R22 Everest with a dual-crown suspension fork in the front and a Fox DHX Coil Spring Shock with 200 mm of travel in the rear. The bike has four-piston hydraulic downhill disc brakes and a Rohloff Speedhub 500 14-speed internally geared hub.

Now on to the most interesting features of the adventure e-bike. What makes the R22 Everest such a hefty two-wheeler is its massive dual battery pack, which tips the scales at 36 lb (16 kg). While the e-bike won’t really take you on top of Everest (first and foremost because there are no proper bike trails up there), with a capacity of 3,260 Wh, it still promises to deliver up to more than 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.

As for the power of the new R22 Everest, the motor offers 1700W of continuous power and delivers 190 Nm of torque. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 36 mph (58 kph).

If you want an adventure e-bike that could (theoretically) take you up the highest mountains on a single battery charge, you’d better be well prepared, money-wise. Optibike’s R22 Everest Edition e-bike starts at $17,900. You can find it on the manufacturer’s website.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Optibike R22 Everest E-Bike long range Colorado mountain bike eMTB
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories