$18K R22 Everest E-Bike Can Climb the Highest Mountains, Claims 300+ Miles of Range

With an inspiring name that makes you want to just saddle up and ride, Optibike’s newly released R22 Everest e-bike makes a bold claim when it comes to range, boasting that it’s “the only e-bike able to climb Mt. Everest on a single charge if there was a road”, boosting your two-wheeled adventures to a whole new level.
Optibike is based in Colorado and has been in the bike-making business for 15 years. Proudly describing itself as the Ferrari of electric bikes, the manufacturer has a wide range of wheelers in its lineup and they are not exactly budget-friendly, with its Elite series starting at around $13,000. The R22 Everest Edition is the most expensive model in this series and even so, it has limited availability.
The e-bike is an upgraded version of Optibike’s R22 model and it is hand-built in Colorado. It features a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and battery case, and it is not a lightweight vehicle. It weighs around 93 lb (42 kg), although this weight varies depending on the configuration you choose.
Optibike equipped the R22 Everest with a dual-crown suspension fork in the front and a Fox DHX Coil Spring Shock with 200 mm of travel in the rear. The bike has four-piston hydraulic downhill disc brakes and a Rohloff Speedhub 500 14-speed internally geared hub.
Now on to the most interesting features of the adventure e-bike. What makes the R22 Everest such a hefty two-wheeler is its massive dual battery pack, which tips the scales at 36 lb (16 kg). While the e-bike won’t really take you on top of Everest (first and foremost because there are no proper bike trails up there), with a capacity of 3,260 Wh, it still promises to deliver up to more than 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.
As for the power of the new R22 Everest, the motor offers 1700W of continuous power and delivers 190 Nm of torque. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 36 mph (58 kph).
If you want an adventure e-bike that could (theoretically) take you up the highest mountains on a single battery charge, you’d better be well prepared, money-wise. Optibike’s R22 Everest Edition e-bike starts at $17,900. You can find it on the manufacturer’s website.
The e-bike is an upgraded version of Optibike’s R22 model and it is hand-built in Colorado. It features a carbon fiber frame, swingarm, and battery case, and it is not a lightweight vehicle. It weighs around 93 lb (42 kg), although this weight varies depending on the configuration you choose.
Optibike equipped the R22 Everest with a dual-crown suspension fork in the front and a Fox DHX Coil Spring Shock with 200 mm of travel in the rear. The bike has four-piston hydraulic downhill disc brakes and a Rohloff Speedhub 500 14-speed internally geared hub.
Now on to the most interesting features of the adventure e-bike. What makes the R22 Everest such a hefty two-wheeler is its massive dual battery pack, which tips the scales at 36 lb (16 kg). While the e-bike won’t really take you on top of Everest (first and foremost because there are no proper bike trails up there), with a capacity of 3,260 Wh, it still promises to deliver up to more than 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.
As for the power of the new R22 Everest, the motor offers 1700W of continuous power and delivers 190 Nm of torque. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 36 mph (58 kph).
If you want an adventure e-bike that could (theoretically) take you up the highest mountains on a single battery charge, you’d better be well prepared, money-wise. Optibike’s R22 Everest Edition e-bike starts at $17,900. You can find it on the manufacturer’s website.