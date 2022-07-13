Polestar’s First-Half Sales Almost Match Entire 2021 Volume

Polestar sold 29,000 electric vehicles last year, an increase of more than 185 percent on 2020. The first half of 2022 is tremendously strong for the Sino-Swedish company, totaling 21,200 electric vehicles worldwide.
On the one hand, this increase can be attributed to the 2 electric sedan. But on the other hand, it’s all the more impressive when you factor in China’s zero-Covid policy. The 2 is exclusively produced in Luqiao, a district of Taizhou city in the province of Zhejiang. Two months ago, Polestar throttled back its 2022 sales forecast due to lockdowns upending supplies.
Another very good reason for this increase comes in the guise of Hertz. The rental car giant will be delivered no fewer than 65,000 vehicles, which is a lot for a small automaker like Polestar. Last, but certainly not least, Polestar has increased its global presence from 19 to 25 markets in the first half of 2022. The number of Polestar dealerships rose from 103 to 125 in the first half of 2022, and 30 more dealerships are scheduled to open this year.
“It is great to see that the number of enthusiastic customers is growing so quickly,” declared chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath, referring to the 2 sedan. “I am very confident that the strong momentum we have seen this year in brand awareness and sales figures will accelerate powerfully in the coming years as more ground-breaking cars are revealed."
The 2 starts at $48,400 in the United States, excluding the $7,500 federal tax credit for plug-in vehicles. The Long-Range FWD is joined by the Long-Range AWD, which retails at $3,500 more than the base configuration.
Going forward, the company intends to stand out in the crowd with the help of three new models. The 3 will make its world premiere in October 2022 in the guise of a crossover. The 4 is a coupe-styled crossover, due in 2023. And finally, the Precept Concept will morph into the Polestar 5 in 2024.
