Artists, Sharpen Your Pencils for the 2022 Polestar Global Design Contest!

Even though the first drawings in our lives started with a pencil on a piece of paper or with chalk on a wall, digital skills are required in today's design environment. Now, Polestar is looking for a few designers to give them a prize and promises to build a full-scale model and showcase it at Shanghai Motor Show next year.
When the whole planet was in lockdown due to the pandemic situation, Polestar announced the first design contest. Since then, the carmaker has challenged aspiring designers to become more creative and imagine exciting products. Moreover, the result doesn't necessarily have to be cars but beautiful enough to be branded as Polestar products. The projects must visually show a new form of 'Performance' and express the advanced technical story that sustainably enables this.
One of the designs that received an honorable mention in the 2021 contest is the KOJA tree house made by the Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie. That project has been brought to life at the Fiskars Art & Design Biennale in Finland. It is the first project that will be converted into a full-scale product.
This year, Polestar designers will assist and coach shortlisted artists, while a modeling team will support the finalists. In addition, they will create a hard model for the winning designs. The Swedish brand aimed for two main categories, for exterior and interior design.
Initial design submissions are awaited until August 31st. Ten students and ten professional designers will make it to a shortlist. Afterward, five professional and five design students will make it into the final, and their names will be announced on November 1st. The winning designers will be announced on November 11th. Moreover, Polestar will start working on a full-scale model unless it's bigger than a car. So, if you want to submit your design, try to create something smaller than an ambulance.
Juan Pablo Bernal, Interior Design Manager at Polestar, founder of the Polestar Design Contest, and curator of the @polestardesigncommunity Instagram page, says, "I believe this year's 'Performance' theme will capture the imagination of a design community that has responded extremely creatively to our Design Contest thus far. We expect this year will be no different – the paradigm has shifted from high-consumption performance rooted in the 20th century, so we are looking for design ideas that embody that shift."
Polestar plans to launch a new performance SUV by the end of this year, followed by a smaller electric SUV Coupe in 2023 and a performance four-door GT in 2024.
For more information about this global contest, Polestar created a special section on its website, which can be accessed here.
One of the designs that received an honorable mention in the 2021 contest is the KOJA tree house made by the Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie. That project has been brought to life at the Fiskars Art & Design Biennale in Finland. It is the first project that will be converted into a full-scale product.
This year, Polestar designers will assist and coach shortlisted artists, while a modeling team will support the finalists. In addition, they will create a hard model for the winning designs. The Swedish brand aimed for two main categories, for exterior and interior design.
Initial design submissions are awaited until August 31st. Ten students and ten professional designers will make it to a shortlist. Afterward, five professional and five design students will make it into the final, and their names will be announced on November 1st. The winning designers will be announced on November 11th. Moreover, Polestar will start working on a full-scale model unless it's bigger than a car. So, if you want to submit your design, try to create something smaller than an ambulance.
Juan Pablo Bernal, Interior Design Manager at Polestar, founder of the Polestar Design Contest, and curator of the @polestardesigncommunity Instagram page, says, "I believe this year's 'Performance' theme will capture the imagination of a design community that has responded extremely creatively to our Design Contest thus far. We expect this year will be no different – the paradigm has shifted from high-consumption performance rooted in the 20th century, so we are looking for design ideas that embody that shift."
Polestar plans to launch a new performance SUV by the end of this year, followed by a smaller electric SUV Coupe in 2023 and a performance four-door GT in 2024.
For more information about this global contest, Polestar created a special section on its website, which can be accessed here.