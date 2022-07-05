Polestar Builds Full-Scale Habitable and Sustainable Tree House With a Futuristic Design

If you love nature and you enjoy being out in the wilderness, Swedish carmaker Polestar would like to blow your mind, if only a little bit. Meet the so-called KOJA micro space tree house, penned by Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie and built by Polestar using sustainable materials.
This house is full-scale, perfectly habitable and quite futuristic looking, if I do say so myself. It looks like something Captain Jean-Luc Picard would use for a quick nature getaway on his day off.
The KOJA tree house was built in the village of Fiskars, southern Finland, and is part of the ‘House by an Architect’ exhibition at the Fiskars Village Art & Design Biennale, which you can visit until September 2022.
“We were fascinated by the idea and how it translates our brand values into a different environment. That was key for us, and we were so impressed that we decided to build it,” stated Polestar design boss, Maximilian Missoni.
In terms of design, the KOJA house is attached to a tree trunk just below the canopy, thus maximizing the treetop view thanks to its panoramic glazed façade. It’s also said to encapsulate both Polestar’s design language and the company’s sustainability values, minimizing the use of material and energy, while maximizing the experience. Speaking of materials, the house was built using locally sourced wood and wool.
“Most designers look at design from a user perspective,” said Talvitie. “I also look at things from the environment’s perspective. There should be a symbiosis between the design and where it’s encountered.”
In order to turn this tree house design into reality, Talvitie worked closely with the Polestar Design team in Gothenburg, Sweden, as well as with colleagues at Finnish design agency Ultra.
As for what KOJA actually means, it’s a Swedish word that describes a “hut” or “den”, and it shares similar definitions across multiple languages, such as German and Japanese.
