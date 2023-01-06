No Steering Wheel, No Problem-Peugeot Unveils Rumored Inception Concept

Rumors late last year that Stellantis-brand Peugeot would be introducing its Inception Concept vehicle chock full of technical innovations and a futuristic body design came to light today in Europe
The fully electric Inception Concept brings some impressive numbers to the performance category of all-electric vehicles. Two compact motors, one at the front and one in the rear powered by a 100kWh battery combined to generate 680hp (500kW) of power. Acceleration from a standstill to 62 mph (99.8 kp/h) takes place in just under three seconds.
The robust battery will enable the Inception Concept to travel 497 miles (800 km) on a single charge with an energy consumption rate of just 12.5kWh per 62 miles (100 km). In addition, the vehicle allows for an extra 19 miles (30.5 km) of range to be added in one minute and 93 miles (150 km) of additional range in 5 minutes with its 800V technology and can also be charged wirelessly by induction.
Built atop the largest of the Stellantis' four "BEV-by-design" platforms going forward from 2023, the Inception Concept will incorporate tech modules powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive and shape the future of Peugeot electrified mobility concepts for future models.
Peugeot decrubes the Inception Concept of having "new, simpler and more refined design language" that will be introduced on other models from 2025.
The front hosts a modular glass light feature that includes sensors and lighting elements with the distinctive 3-D magnified Peugeot logo in the center. A Tech Bar similar to what we saw on the Sony Honda Afeela, runs horizontally along the doors that communicate messages to the driver and passenger as they approach. The Tech Bar houses many sensors, radar, and will display information such as battery charge levels.
The interior is essentially a capsule of glazed glass that includes the windscreen, side windows and quarter windows. The glass itself designed for architecture, has been treated with metal oxides (a process originally used to treat the visors on NASA astronaut helmets) to optimize thermal properties.
It is void of any dashboard, crossbar, or bulkhead for a completely open environment to see the road ahead. All interior fabrics are sustainable materials, such as the velvet uphostery which is made from 100% recycle polyester. AI inside the vehicle will recognize the driver and passengers and adjust comfort settings like seat posture, temperature, driving mode and multimedia preferences as desired by each occupant.
Peugeot's Next-generation i-Cockpit is inspired by video games with its Hypersquare control system eliminating the need for a conventional steering wheel. Instead, the car is driven by steer-by-wire technology and controlled with digital controls.
The Hypersquare houses a tablet-like screen with pictogams displaying controls for the different systems in the vehicle that are ergonomically control by a thumb without removing a hand from the steering column. STLA AutoDrive enables Level 4 autonomous driving and when activated, Hypersquare retracts and a large panoramic screen deploys.
Peugeot plans to have Hypersquare technology available on models before the of the decade.
The Inception Concept represents Peugeot's movement toward a 50% reduction in its European carbon footprint by more than 50% by 2030 and hit carbon neutrality by 2038. Peugeot will introduced five new all-electric vehicles over the next two years and by 2030, all cars sold in Europe will be all-electric.
