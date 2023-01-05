Sony and Honda Introduce Afeela EV Brand at CES 2023

To kick off this year's show, Sony's press conference included a presentation by the CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno. The joint venture between the Honda Motors and the electronics giant unveiled what appeared to be a follow-up to its 2021 Vision-S prototype.
The new Vision-S Concept car dubbed 'Afeela' was rolled out onto to the stage against a backdrop of the new name and logo. It sounds like an odd name for a vehicle and Mizuno San did not discuss the moniker other than to say the word 'feel' is central to the mobility experience the company wants to create.
One of the most distinctive visual aspects of the car that is immediately obvioius is what the company calls the 'Media Bar' which spans the distance between the headlights. This feature will utilize light to communicate with people around it.
Though not much was revealed about the vehicle, we did learn the Afeela will have 45 sensors and cameras mounted inside and out enabling Level 2 driver assistance capabilities with plans to graduate to Level 3.
The Afeela will take advantage of sony's exeperience in entertainment and offer best-in-class entertainment inside the car. Qualcomm Snapdragon chips will power Afeela's tech while Epic Games' Unreal Engine will handle the graphic interface duites.
"For the design, we are taking an approach that aims to set new value standards for mobility as we evolve automotive design to focus not only driving dynamics and performance, but also on software networks and interfaces," Mizuno said. "We want to think out of the box to revisit the underlying philosophy of vehicle design."
The Afeela will be built in the U.S. presumably at Honda's planned electric vehicle manufacturing hub in Ohio. The CEO did offer up some detailed news on when we might see the Afeela on the road. Pre-orders are slated to begin in the first half of 2025 with actual sales commencing before the year's end with deliveries taking place in North America in the spring of 2026.
It is not clear what role if any, Honda dealers will have in selling the Afeela. Reports that surfaced last October indicated Sony Honda Mobility intends to sell the vehicle online
