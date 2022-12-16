Stellantis Premieres the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts at CES

Stellantis is a little late to the EV game, at least as far as its North-American lineup is concerned, but it is set to change that with the upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution BEV. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas seems the perfect opportunity to show the Revolution concept to the public, along with a host of new technologies.
The Ram electric pickup is probably the most talked-about new vehicle in the U.S. in the past months, next to the Tesla Cybertruck. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares promised it would be “the best electric truck in the full-size segment,” and this in itself is a bold statement. Even if Tesla botches the Cybertruck launch again, Ram’s electric pickup still needs to leave the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T in the dust with its innovative features.
The Ram 1500 BEV will not arrive on the market until 2024, but Stellantis is already raising the hype with a concept that will premiere at CES 2023 on January 5, 2023. We’ve seen several teasers in the past month, but the real thing would come to Las Vegas as a concept that would mark a change of design for Ram Trucks. Although we don’t know how Stellantis would name its future electric truck, the concept uses the recently trademarked “Revolution” moniker. We’ve already discussed why this is not a great choice for the production version, and an AI chatbot agreed.
The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV will dazzle CES visitors with a fresh design approach and exclusive advanced technology features, as the Stellantis PR department promised. The future electric pickup truck is based on the STLA Frame platform, built from the ground up to combine the body-on-frame architecture with an electric drivetrain. If we’re to believe Stellantis’ spin doctors, the concept will show everyone “how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.”
The next big thing announced for the show is the Peugeot Inception Concept, which marks the French brand’s ambitions to conquer the North-American market. It’s merely a design study aimed at showcasing the emotion of design and the future vision for the brand, but also a means to show Peugeot’s reinvented cockpit. The concept will feature an innovative cabin and the next-generation Peugeot i-Cockpit, which puts driving gestures at the core of its human-machine interface.
Stellantis will also display a host of Jeep models and the concept of the electric Dodge Charger that we know from the SEMA. Chrysler will demo future Stellantis connectivity features and share updates on the future Chrysler electric vehicle planned for 2025. Finally, the Fiat brand is very proud of its Metaverse store, a concept that is likely to fail before it has the chance to succeed.
