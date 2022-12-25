Rendered: Should the 2024 Peugeot 3008 Apply for a U.S. Visa?

Crossover coupes are anything but niche vehicles in today’s market. Most companies have at least one such product in their portfolios, and quite a few of them when it comes to the mainstream brands.
Peugeot is getting ready to attack this segment too with the next-generation 3008. The compact high-rider has already been spotted in the open, with our latest encounter showing a prototype chilling near the Arctic Circle on the right side of the pond, and it should be quite stylish – well, if you dig such body styles that is.
But what lies beneath the fake skin? That would be a fresh design, with a radical makeover compared to its predecessor. The latter part refers to the arched roofline behind the B pillars, which will be one of its main traits. The French company is expected to give it pretty looks at both ends, considering that the current 3008 is good looking, or that’s the idea anyway.
Truth be told, no one who is not directly involved in the car’s development knows anything about it, especially the design part, but the peeps at Kolesa have decided to give it a go anyway. Their virtual take on it imagine what it could look like, with new LED headlamps flanking the chic grille, LED strips going from the main clusters to the lower part of the bumper, aggressive vents, large air intake, and muscular hood.
It has big shoulders, a rather clean profile for the most part, and back end that kind of reminds of the Ford Mustang Mach-E up to a point. The diffuser has a black plasticky look, and the same goes for the side skirts, wheel arch extensions, and apron. Finished in an eye-catching shade of blue, the crossover coupe has a more raked rear windscreen, and it rides on a set of wheels that has a modern pattern. Rear privacy windows are a must, and the front fenders are decorated with the ‘lion’ logos.
Beneath the skin, it should use an updated version of the EMP2 platform, with emphasis on increasing the ride comfort and maybe making it more maneuverable on twisty roads. The construction is versatile, as it would make the next-gen Peugeot 3008 compatible with a variety of powertrains, most of which will be fed by petrol. Look for the usual amount of electrified assemblies too, with plug-in hybrids being some of the most interesting choices in terms of power in all likelihood, with the obvious small electric driving ranges.
It is possible that Peugeot will keep testing and fine-tuning the all-new 3008 for roughly one more year, as it has been reported that it could be due towards the end of 2023, or maybe in 2024. So, would you like to see it in our market if it ends up looking like this?
