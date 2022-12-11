Here's Your Chance to Purchase the Only Racing MPV in the World, the Peugeot 806 Procar

The family-sized Peugeot 806 MPV formed part of the Eurovan series, a family of passenger vehicles produced by Citroën, Peugeot, Fiat, and Lancia as part of a joint project to design and manufacture a new minivan in Europe.
The Eurovans, as the motoring media nicknamed the new vehicles, were produced at the Sevel Nord factory in France and quickly gained popularity with the masses.
In 1995, Peugeot approached successful motorsport team Kronos Racing and put it in charge of converting its docile Peugeot 806 Eurovan into a peerless Procar. It then raced it at the 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps event, and that’s how Peugeot’s MPV wrote an important file in automotive history.
Peugeot was a key player in rally events, touring car racing, and the Paris Dakar Rally, but racing a van in an endurance competition was a crazy idea even for them. However, it paid off, as the heavily modified van proved quite competitive and managed to come in third in its class during practice sessions and qualified 12th, ahead of 34 other worthy competitors.
During the actual race, the Procar, handled by drivers Pascal Witmeur, Philip Verellen, and Eric Bachelart, didn’t quite raise to the expectations, though. It lasted about 10 hours into the 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps, which was obviously less than the company would have hoped. It experienced some faults with the brakes, then the differential, but eventually, some engine issues forced it to retire from the race.
Nonetheless, it was a crowd favorite. “Every time we passed by Raidillon, people were applauding. The public liked it because apart from being atypical, it was often on two wheels!” Pascal Witmeur said.
To get it ready for endurance racing, the Kronos Racing team welded and reinforced the Peugeot 806’s body with an AMP rollbar, fitted the underpinnings taken from a Peugeot 405 Mi16 racing car, and an engine sourced from a Group A-ready Peugeot 306. The interior was stripped out, and the van also received a full roll cage, a racing seat, and a harness for the driver.
By entering their unique Peugeot 806 Procar in the endurance racing event, the French automaker aimed to promote its then-new Peugeot 806 minivan and differentiate it from the competition. Considering the reaction it got from the grandstands during the event, it was a clever marketing strategy.
After fulfilling its racing duties, the Procar remained in the collection of the Kronos Racing team until the owner’s demise. Currently, the one-off van is in private hands and has been put up for sale via Aguttes. It is offered without its original engine and gearbox, with a price guide of 35,000 – 50,000 EUR, meaning approximately $36,900 – $52,700 at current exchange rates.
