Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Concept Has 37 Inches of Glass and Fancy AI to Power It All

It’s not long now until this year’s edition of the “most influential tech event in the world,” CES 2023, opens its doors in Las Vegas. Officially, the event will open for the public on January 5, but as usual with such events, the goodies start rolling out a day prior.
We’ve already seen a few hours ago a preview of the Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan, the first VW sedan based on the MEB architecture to be made and quite a sight in a sedan-deprived market. Throughout the day, we expect a lot of other exciting things will come our way, so keep close.
Among the first to announce CES novelties is Chrysler, the American car brand that seems to have lost its way in the Stellantis maze. We’re not talking about a new car or some kind of a new drivetrain tech for vehicular dominance, but about a cockpit concept that's supposed to enhance cabin experience for driver and passengers.
The thing is called Chrysler Synthesis, “a forward-looking glimpse into the brand’s future and previewing the first application of new Stellantis technologies in North America.” Coming to the Vegas venue as a two-seat demonstrator, the Synthesis is a preview into how the cockpit of the brand’s future electric vehicles, announced to start rolling in 2025, will look like.
As you might have imagined when it comes to such tech, the Chrysler dashboard comes as an impressive display of screens and no buttons. We get a very large one occupying the bulk of the dash, starting from in front of where the steering wheel will be and extending well past the middle of the car. Another, smaller screen is located right in front of the passenger for a total of 37.2 inches of sculpted black glass real estate.
The most important thing about the Synthesis though is not how many screens it has or how large they are, but the fact it will be capable of making the most out of the three AI-powered tech platforms Stellantis is working on: STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain and STLA AutoDrive.
It’s the Brain that’ll run the Smart Cockpit and infotainment features, with the AI learning from its user to show the most relevant of information. The system will be highly connected, supporting not only over-the-air updates, but also communications with anything from e-commerce services to smart homes.
The STLA AutoDrive on the other hand is supposed to supply the owner of the car with Level 3 autonomous driving, marking another important step into the new automotive world for the American carmaker.
The Chrysler Airflow-inspired demonstrator on the floor of CES comes with an instrument panel made entirely from post-industrial and ocean plastics, while the suspended seats installed before it are vegetable-tanned and wrapped in “an arctic upcycled chrome-free soft trim.” Nice touches, but by no means a guarantee that’s what we’ll get in the actual cars that will eventually use a commercial derivation of the Synthesis.
