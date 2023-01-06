Citizen’s New CZ Smart Watch Uses NASA Research to Keep You in Top Shape

In a world where you’re supposed to drive electric cars, fly your own electric private jet, and socialize with robots in public areas, you couldn’t possibly be wearing the same old kind of watch that your grandparents would use. IBM technology and NASA research are now literally at your fingertips. And it’s all for a noble purpose – to help you improve your performance day by day.
It’s said that Steve Jobs’ fascination with computer technology began after he saw a computer for the first time, during a visit at NASA’s Ames Research Center. Located in Silicon Valley, these 80-year-old facility is one of the world’s most important research hubs. Its main focus is a combination of biology and space technology, an essential area in order to advance human space exploration.
This is where NASA's Psychomotor Vigilance Task Test (PVT+) was developed, at the Fatigue Countermeasures Laboratory. This research was primarily meant for astronauts, but its benefits are now available to anyone, thanks to a new feature developed by the Citizen watchmaker.
Called “The CZ Smart YouQ Alert Monitor,” this feature incorporates a series of precise tests that can be taken on a daily basis. Just as the original PVT+ studied astronaut’s mental acuity, this feature helps measure your alertness. And it comes in the simple and practical form of a smart watch.
This NASA research-derived function is part of the CZ Smart YouQ application, based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) models that were built with the IBM Watson Studio. First of all, the app gets to know you personally – in about a week of observing the wearer’s sleep patterns, it registers his or her chronotype. Then, the Alert Scores provided by the feature we’ve talked about earlier personalize this knowledge even further.
What you get is basically a watch that’s meant to be your wellness buddy. Thanks to this advanced dynamic recognition model, it can provide real-time feedback on things such as sleep pattern, heart rate, daily activity. Based on that, it’s then able to recommend so-called “Power Fixes” that will be tailored to the wearer’s specific needs. The end game is to prevent fatigue, keep you more alert, and improve your wellness-related habits.
The app comes with the new Citizen CZ Smart watch, recently launched at CES 2023. It comes in casual and sport versions, with a variety of interchangeable straps available. Powered with Wear OS by Google, it’s compatible with both iPhone and Android. This is the brand's second-generation CZ Smart watch, after the first one was launched in 2020.
If you want to stay in top shape like an astronaut would, watch out for March, when this new watch will become available for order in the U.S. As for the price tag, it ranges from $350 to $435.
