2022 LA Auto Show
TAG Heuer's Gold "John Player Special Livery" Carrera Celebrates Golden Age of Motorsports
Back in the golden days of automotive racing, teams could accept sponsorship (funding) from a much larger pool of possible supporters. For example, John Player Special, a brand of cigarettes, cradled one of the most iconic liveries during the 70s and 80s. That black and gold coat of arms would become the stuff of dreams for automotive fans and stand as a symbol of speed and racing.

17 Nov 2022
Another team that stands as a symbol of racing and anything automotive is none other than TAG Heuer, the famed timekeeper designer and craftsman group. If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because they have been embedding themselves into your mind with impeccable branding since 1860. Ok, so maybe not just branding; this crew builds exceptional timepieces that have been known to be seen on the wrists of some of the best motorsport racers throughout history. In short, they have entire lineups dedicated to nothing other than automotive racing, producing countless chronographs through the ages.

This is also what today’s story is all about, the freshest chronograph to come from this Swiss watchmaker, but one dedicated to the art of staying alive through G-crunching speeds and turns, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. No, Porsche doesn’t have anything to do with this one, although this watch manufacturer often creates pieces that pay tribute to Porsche.

Actually, this $21,500 ((€20,800 at current exchange rates) timepiece does seem to pay tribute to an icon, Jack Heuer, as though perfectly timed to celebrate his 90th birthday on the 19th of November. The Carrera class was first shaped in 1963, but it wasn’t until 1970 that the public and motorsports fanatics would witness the first golden and automatic members of this lineup.

59 years after the release of these timeless watches, TAG decided it was time (another time pun) to bring back a classic look. The result? Just look at it! If you’re a sucker for gold, like I am, this piece is one of those accessories that should accompany your best suit. Hell, it’s more expensive than most suits! Enough with the history lesson; let’s see why you should consider grabbing one of these buggers.

So far, it’s not clear if these puppies will be produced in limited numbers, but like most timepieces built by such craftsmen, you won’t see them in production forever. Overall, a 42-millimeter case sits as the base for this piece and even features a cue or two from the first golden Carrera, “Heuer reference 1158 CHN.” Sitting against an alligator leather band, it’s just, just, simplicity at its finest.

That case is composed of 3N yellow gold, which is a mixture of gold with a touch of silver and copper, resulting in one of the most sought-after gold hues around. It’s the one that pops the most. With fine brushing and polishing, the result is what you see. The bezel is built from the same stuff too. As for the dial, a black “Sunray Brushed” finish sits as the base for plated yellow gold dials, hour markers, and hands.

When you turn the chronograph over, you’ll see clearly inside this wrist spectacle. The words “Swiss Made Since 1860,” “TAG Heuer,” “100 Meters,” and “Carrera” tell you the rest of this timepiece’s story. In short, all the history you need to be aware of. The Calibre Heuer 02 Automatic is what you see inside, running at 28,800 (4Hz) and offering a power reserve of 80 hours. Once the lights go out, a fluorescent green denotes the position of the hour and minute hands.

Tie all that up into one neat package, throw in a carrying case, and if your life ever finds itself in ruins, you can always head down to your local pawn shop, cash this bugger in, and prepare to rebuild your empire. You don’t need much, just a golden TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

