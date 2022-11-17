TAG Heuer's Gold "John Player Special Livery" Carrera Celebrates Golden Age of Motorsports

Another team that stands as a symbol of racing and anything automotive is none other than TAG Heuer, the famed timekeeper designer and craftsman group. If this name sounds familiar to you, it’s because they have been embedding themselves into your mind with impeccable branding since 1860. Ok, so maybe not just branding; this crew builds exceptional timepieces that have been known to be seen on the wrists of some of the best motorsport racers throughout history. In short, they have entire lineups dedicated to nothing other than automotive racing, producing countless chronographs through the ages.
This is also what today’s story is all about, the freshest chronograph to come from this Swiss watchmaker, but one dedicated to the art of staying alive through G-crunching speeds and turns, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. No, Porsche doesn’t have anything to do with this one, although this watch manufacturer often creates pieces that pay tribute to Porsche.
Actually, this $21,500 ((€20,800 at current exchange rates) timepiece does seem to pay tribute to an icon, Jack Heuer, as though perfectly timed to celebrate his 90th birthday on the 19th of November. The Carrera class was first shaped in 1963, but it wasn’t until 1970 that the public and motorsports fanatics would witness the first golden and automatic members of this lineup.
more expensive than most suits! Enough with the history lesson; let’s see why you should consider grabbing one of these buggers.
So far, it’s not clear if these puppies will be produced in limited numbers, but like most timepieces built by such craftsmen, you won’t see them in production forever. Overall, a 42-millimeter case sits as the base for this piece and even features a cue or two from the first golden Carrera, “Heuer reference 1158 CHN.” Sitting against an alligator leather band, it’s just, just, simplicity at its finest.
That case is composed of 3N yellow gold, which is a mixture of gold with a touch of silver and copper, resulting in one of the most sought-after gold hues around. It’s the one that pops the most. With fine brushing and polishing, the result is what you see. The bezel is built from the same stuff too. As for the dial, a black “Sunray Brushed” finish sits as the base for plated yellow gold dials, hour markers, and hands.
Tie all that up into one neat package, throw in a carrying case, and if your life ever finds itself in ruins, you can always head down to your local pawn shop, cash this bugger in, and prepare to rebuild your empire. You don’t need much, just a golden TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph.
