Rolex Ripping Is Now a National Sport, So Potential Owners Need Educating on Wearing Them

Rolex (or any other expensive watch) ripping is becoming a sort of a national sport in the UK, with the hardest hit city being the country’s capital, London. No well-heeled watch-wearer is safe, whether he or she is a regular person with some cash to burn or a millionaire collector, on foot or traveling by car – or even in the poshest, most select neighborhoods. Moped thieves, once set on stealing purses or mobile phones from the hands of the users, are now on the lookout for expensive-looking timepieces.
Rolex, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille or Omega pieces are preferred, based on the reported incidents so far. Clearly, the flashier the piece, the more unwanted attention it gets, and while tracking them is seemingly easier because of their unique identification numbers, there is a market for them even after they’re stolen.
Perhaps the most mediated (and violent) incident of the kind is the August 2022 robbery of Kuwait businessman Abdullah F. Al Basman, who was attacked in traffic while in his Bugatti Chiron, with thieves trying to get to his $130,000 Platinum Rolex Daytona. Armed with a hammer and, reportedly, a machete, they tried to break the window of the Bugatti on the driver's side, but were eventually unsuccessful. The story had a happy ending, with Basman able to drive off from his attackers – two of them, both on mopeds, known in the exclusive areas for similar attacks – but it capped off a long string of such incidents.
boxer Amir Khan and F1 driver Charles LeClerc being robbed of their one-off timepieces. The bottom line is that, if you’re into watches or, even worse, into watch collecting, living in London is not the most ideal situation right now. That’s putting it lightly.
This brings us to the latest story: a reputed online auction platform that specializes in watches, Watch Collecting (sister of Car Collecting), has been running a PSA-like campaign in the city, using large billboards that educate potential owners on what to do in case of an attack. The campaign is called WATCH and aims to counter whatever decrease in interest in watch buying might occur as a result of the spikes in incidents. In other words, if you wish to buy a collectible watch, don’t let thieves discourage you, but be prepared.
WATCH stands for the steps one should take in case he or she is being robbed: Wear it with care, Avoid unnecessary risks, Travel with a friend, Cover it up, and most importantly, Hand it over, if prompted. It’s the same kind of message regular people get when it comes to traveling to crowded tourist areas, to avoid pickpockets, and could boil down to this: leave the showing off for some other occasion, be proactive so that you don’t become a victim.
The PSA calls these tips practical support, but we’d call them common sense, with the exception of the one advising traveling chaperoned by a friend. Even so, it is chilling to have an entire campaign educate and advise watch owners to not risk their lives for a timepiece in the worst case scenario. Especially when the worst case scenario seems to be the new normal.
