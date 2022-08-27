Bell & Ross Unveils New Watch Inspired by BWT Alpine F1® Team's Race Car

French watch maker Bell & Ross entered a partnership with Renault’s F1 team BWT Alpine in 2016, and since then, it has made it a tradition to offer a new collection each year to support and celebrate the F1 racing team.
This year, the company has announced a new luxury watch called BR 03-92 A522, in reference to the current Alpine A522 racing car, to complete its existing lineup of Alpine timepieces.
The F1-inspired products usually take inspiration from different elements seen on the circuit, like the Alpine car’s chassis, steering wheel, or the BWT Alpine F1® Team’s graphics.
This year’s release is an A522-inspired version of the watchmaker’s flagship BR 03-92 automatic. It features several subtle design cues from the race car, including blue-colored accents and similar graphics.
If you look closely, you’ll notice the style of the digits is different from other Bell & Ross watches, as they were given an italic tilt and a slight raise, the black dial is complemented by a blue second hand that sports an Alpine “A” monogram as the counterweight, and the minute flange is also blue colored. The watch also features a black and blue graduated bezel with white markings.
Bell & Ross doesn’t sway from the norm when it comes to the watch’s dial, so the A522 features a matt black square 42mm dial made from ceramic material, covered by sapphire glass with anti-reflective coating.
Wearers will secure the watch to their wrist with a perforated black rubber strap, which is also reminiscent of the Alpine car’s tires. An ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric strap is also available.
The watch is powered by the automatic mechanical BR-CAL.302 movement and offers water resistance up to 100 meters (328 feet).
Limited to 999 pieces, the BR 03-92 A522 can be preordered now on Bell & Ross’s website, with shipments to begin in November. The price is not publicly disclosed.
