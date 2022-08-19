Peter Auto and Baltic Unveil Tricompax Chronograph for Historic Racing Enthusiasts

Historic racing events are a perfect opportunity for all generations of racing fans to reminiscence and honor iconic classic cars. Peter Auto is a well-known name in the retro racing segment, and the high-end historic automobile races they organize are among the most exceptional worldwide, putting the past front and center.
The twelfth edition of the Dix Mille Tours is just around the corner, set to take place from August 26- 28, and to celebrate the historical event, Peter Auto has partnered with French watchmaker Baltic to create a limited-edition chronograph.
The Baltic x Peter Auto Tricompax watch is the first-ever chronograph that Baltic makes with three counters, featuring black guilloche totalizers and a beige dial.
The overall color scheme combines black and silver with several more colorful details. The second hand comes in an orange hue, identic to the color used for the accents and hand on the minutes counter, and the hour counter sports yellow accents and hand.
The timepiece is inspired by the golden age of mechanical sports, and its design is the perfect combination of modernity and tradition, elegance and sportiness. It features a 39.5mm steel case with double dome sapphire crystal surrounded by an aluminum tachymeter bezel capable of measuring speeds of up to 200mph (approx. 322 kph).
Tricompax’s case back comes engraved with “Historic Racing by Peter Auto,” and it also features the edition number. Only 300 pieces will be created.
Powered by the hand-wound, Swiss-made Sellita SW-510M mechanical movement, it promises to offer wearers 63 hours of autonomy.
The chronograph will attach to the wearer’s wrist with a ‘70s-inspired brushed steel flat link bracelet or a taupe calf leather strap.
The Baltic x Peter Auto Tricompax chronograph will be delivered to prospective buyers in a special-edition box which will contain the timepiece along with two matching stopwatches to measure lap times.
Interested historic racing enthusiasts will be able to buy the chronograph starting August 26 for €1,975 or around $1,990 at current exchange rates.
