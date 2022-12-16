This Understated Swiss Railway Watch Deserves a Place Under the Christmas Tree

Dozens of luxury watches inspired by classic cars, racing cars, military aircraft and other types of vehicles have been showcased here, at autoevolution. A timepiece that’s inspired by railway might seem unusual, to say the least, but it deserves attention. It’s not only a statement accessory inspired by a Swiss icon, but it’s also one of the finest examples of “affordable luxury.”
Switzerland is famous for so many things that it’s hard to pinpoint just one. But it has almost become synonymous with the art of horology, that’s for sure. What is perhaps a lesser-known fact is the remarkable precision of its railway system. It’s no surprise, therefore, that these two qualities were blended into what would become a modern icon, the Mondaine Swiss Railway watch.
But first there was a clock. In 1944, engineer Hans Hilfiker was commissioned by the Swiss Federal Railway (SBB) to create a new clock, and the result was the “Official Swiss Railways Clock.” Inspired by the Bauhaus German design school, it looked rather austere, but was easy to read and instantly recognizable.
A few years later, the design was updated with what would become its trademark. Hilficker added an oversized, red seconds hand, inspired by the batons used by the SBB train signalers, that is still present today.
The clock became ubiquitous throughout Switzerland, and in 1986 it was joined by a watch version. The Mondaine watch company launched the first watch collection inspired by the iconic patented design, with the official SBB license. It went on to create numerous collections, by adding modern elements to the timeless original design.
The Evo (-lution) watch line was launched in 2001, as a contemporary reinterpretation of the classic model. One of the newest additions to this line is the EVO2 stainless steel, with an oversized, 43 mm case.
The stylish Milanese mesh band adds a fresh twist to the classic design, boasting the legendary white dial, black hands, and red second hand. Blending minimalist design with Swiss craftsmanship, the Evo2 is also designed to be comfortable (thanks to the slightly rounded case) and versatile (it’s fitted with a quick-change system for changing straps).
The good news is that it doesn’t cost a fortune, either. For €299 ($318) you could be flaunting an iconic timepiece that sets you apart from the crowd.
