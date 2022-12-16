Rare Dick Harrell Camaro Looks Likes Chevy's Green Hornet With a Sting of Its Own

Dressed in Rally Green with a White stripe running on the top from front to rear and a black interior, this factory 1969 X66 396 Camaro would appear to be a collector's dream. Known to be only one of two that still exist in this hue, there is more lurking in the engine bay.
Once one pops the hoods on this classic, they will instantly recognize the red, white, and blue emblem attached to the aluminum finned valve covers baering the name of Dick Harrell. Noted for his work on street and strip car modifications for more power, "Mr. Chevrolet" as he was known, was involved in creating this monster Camaro with a slightly higher profile than the factory edition.
In his quest for more power, Harrell yanked the original 396 c.i. engine in favor of a 427 c.i. V-8 engine, while the current engine that makes this thing run is a date code-correct CE 512 block 427/425 HP engine with the original Muncie 4-speed manual transmission and rear end.
Rick Lenane, a member of the Fred Gibb/Dick Harrell racing team in the late 60s and early 70s, owned the car up until 1994. Documentation in the form of a signed affidavit by Mr. Lenane attests to the car's ownership past.
The car was the recipient of a frame-off restoration completed to factory specs that included original VIN and data body tags in place. For those with a keen eye, the car does sport the original Harrell-built tag affixed under the Camaro badge in the front and next to the SS badge in the rear.
This is a true supercar to be sure, in every detail from the Hurst shifter and SS steering wheel on the inside to the Kelsey Hayes wheels and correct offset-size Goodyear Polyglas rubber.
Dreams of owning such a car can be realized with a pocket full of cash at the upcoming Mecum Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Florida, happening January 4-15.
