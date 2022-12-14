2025 Chevy Camaro ‘RSe’ Turns Full Electric, Remains Digitally Linked to the Past

Slowly, yet steadily, the rumor mill is unraveling the mystery behind General Motors keeping mum on the fate of the Chevy Camaro, while its Detroit peers are busy gunning for either the ICE-exclusive or EV-centric lifestyle.
So, we already know that, at least for the short term, the next-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is going to remain an EcoBoost and Coyote V8 affair. Meanwhile, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept’s nine levels of Banshee EV power are setting the sustainable yet feisty trend for the Stellantis nameplates.
Alone, the Chevy Camaro was left wrestling in the pits of its abysmal sales with no word on the future other than rumors about the current generation’s demise past the 2024 model year. Luckily, recently, the rumor mill has also caught wind of GM’s alleged desire to make Corvette a true sub-brand within the group, from 2025. Even better, other iconic nameplates were supposedly ready to follow suit.
Among them were a lot of whispers about the Caddy Escalade going solo, but also faint echoes of Camaro ultimately doing the same. So, that naturally gave people a lot of ideas – and some of them decided to do something about that, taking matters directly into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
Thus, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the next Camaro (EV) iteration. Dreamed for the 2025 model year, the hypothetical Chevy Camaro ‘RSe’ comes with reinterpreted design elements from the “Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle” that had its world premiere back in 2017 at Auto Shanghai, in China.
But, best of all, it also keeps a close connection with the traditional two-door sports car past as the lines of the current Chevy Camaro are also clearly visible, especially in the side profile. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
