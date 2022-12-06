Classic Surviving Z28 Camaro Brags 50 Years of Single-Owner Numbers-Matching Demeanor

“They gave it a slippery new shape, a low, road-hugging stance, and improved front and rear suspension that lets you feel the road instead of the bumps.” 1970 was the year for the second generation of Chevrolet’s anti-Mustang task force, the Camaro. GM went so far as to dub it “Super Hugger” for its driving behavior that embraced the tarmac and let the driver enjoy the ride.