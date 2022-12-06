Classic Surviving Z28 Camaro Brags 50 Years of Single-Owner Numbers-Matching Demeanor

Not all Camaros were created equal, and in 1973, one remarkable example sealed its fate with that of its original buyer. The bond withstood the Malaise vice, the attack of electronic driving aids, the new-age safety-cladding, and the multi-media and artificial intelligence vogue.
Almost half a century later, the Camaro proudly sports the same gown it left the factory in. And authenticity is not skin-deep in this case. The holy matrimony of the 350 V8 with the boulder-pulverizing four-speed manual M21 Muncie maiden waltzed their harmony a solid 46k miles (a nudge over 74,000 kilometers).
No family secrets, either, with documents attesting to the family history since the owner first turned the key in the ignition. The Dark Brown Metallic Camaro spreads a pair of broad stripes over the hood, rear deck lid, and spoiler. Also, one striking beauty mark stamps the Chevy with the branding iron of raw-spirited sportiness: Z28.
This title of nobility ensured the car a good life, with great attention to maintenance and servicing – all documented with accuracy. The seller offers an impressive list of original papers for the $57,900 asking price: the vehicle inspection report, the acquisition receipt from ’73, the invoice, and the build ticket. Add service, owner’s manuals, and the 1973 Camaro brochure, and you’re looking at the jackpot.
expression of gearheaded-ness: original from the ground up, stellar condition, with all the credentials, and for sale.
The sound-proofing hood liner bears the demi-centennial marks of V8 concerts - check the gallery to see what I mean. And, since we lifted the large, flat engine bay cover, gawk at the muscular 350 CCID (5.7-liter) V8. In 1973, emissions regulations gravely capped the horsepower arms race, so the Camaro only fired 245 hp (248 PS, and that was the Z28 package!).
It, too, bears the battle-bruised signs of road-going adventures. The Rochester Quadrajet carburetor wears the crown of authenticity, and the air filter shines some chrome on the otherwise contained gasoline-burning composure.
“The smog equipment has been removed, but is available with the purchase,” states the selling dealer, Classic Auto Mall from Morgantown, Pennsylvania. They’re only original once, goes the old saying. The four-speed gearbox (manual, as befitting a Z28) agrees with the age-old wisdom.
Some might argue against the case of walnut burl for a Z28 Camaro gauges panel. Still, the element adds a dash of distinction to the blue-collared Norwood, Ohio-assembled muscle car. And it also compliments the handwriting exercise on the glovebox, something young vehicles (and drivers) can hardly relate to.
A factory-installed AM/FM radio takes the front and center stage position, and just behind it lurks the T-handle of the Hurst shifter. The transmission tunnel swiftly hunches through the rear bench seat, separating who’s right from who sits behind the driver.
This car might have seen some tarmac rolling under its wheels. Still, the motorized endeavors left little impression on the undercarriage. A speck of rust here and there – where all cars get it, after a while. The factory paint is still looking strong on the floor, contrasting the dual exhaust - which is new(er than the car), as is the muffler.
Camaro Z28 runs and drives flawlessly. What more could a V8 enthusiast ask for?
