This 2023 Tiffin Phaeton Motorhome Is Jam-Packed With Luxury Amenities

The new Tiffin Phaeton was designed for luxury and comfort. This Class A RV includes over-the-top amenities that make you feel like you’re staying in a five-star hotel on wheels. It has theater seating, a dinette for four placed next to a fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a bedroom with enough space for a king-size bed, numerous cabinets, and a stackable washer and dryer.
The 2023 Phateon sits on a Freightliner XCM modular rail chassis, and it can tow up to 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg). It’s a beautiful Class A RV that is available in four different floor plans designed to offer luxe amenities that facilitate full-time life on the road.
We’re going to look at the 36SH model, which measures 37.2 ft (11.3 meters) in length. This is the shortest floor plan available, but it doesn’t feel or look small at all. That’s because the RV has two big slide-outs that significantly increase the living space. But even when they’re not fully extended, travelers can access every part of the motorhome and even use the king-size bed.
The exterior of the 36SH has numerous compartments that provide tons of storage space. It even has a pass-through storage basement for bigger items that don’t fit inside the motorhome. Of course, it has an outdoor shower as well that helps keep the mud and dirt out of the vehicle. There’s also an exterior TV and a powered patio awning with LED lights.
The interior of the RV looks like a five-star suite, especially with the slide-outs in place. There’s plenty of room for a big family. At the front, you have the living room, which includes theater seats placed in front of a sofa with a TV lift.
A few steps ahead is the dinette, which has a pull-out table for four and numerous cabinets for storage. It also has an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Depending on their needs and preferences, customers can also opt for a dining bar instead of a dinette.
Across this area is the kitchen, which has a three-burner propane cooktop, a dishwasher, and a pull-out cabinet that not only increases the countertop space but also includes some big drawers as well. The kitchen also comes with a residential refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a deep stainless steel sink. There are numerous cabinets and a nice pantry.
The bathroom in this unit has what you’d expect: a generous shower, some cabinets, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet. This area is positioned next to the master bedroom, which feels incredibly large. Besides the king-size bed, it comes with a TV, numerous drawers, cabinets, a massive wardrobe, and a closet for a stackable washer and dryer.
Pricing for the 2023 Tiffin Phaeton 36SH starts at $458,332. You’ll definitely need to have deep pockets for this one. If you want to find out more about the motorhome and see what it has to offer, you can check the video attached down below. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews provided a thorough walkthrough of the new model.
We’re going to look at the 36SH model, which measures 37.2 ft (11.3 meters) in length. This is the shortest floor plan available, but it doesn’t feel or look small at all. That’s because the RV has two big slide-outs that significantly increase the living space. But even when they’re not fully extended, travelers can access every part of the motorhome and even use the king-size bed.
The exterior of the 36SH has numerous compartments that provide tons of storage space. It even has a pass-through storage basement for bigger items that don’t fit inside the motorhome. Of course, it has an outdoor shower as well that helps keep the mud and dirt out of the vehicle. There’s also an exterior TV and a powered patio awning with LED lights.
The interior of the RV looks like a five-star suite, especially with the slide-outs in place. There’s plenty of room for a big family. At the front, you have the living room, which includes theater seats placed in front of a sofa with a TV lift.
A few steps ahead is the dinette, which has a pull-out table for four and numerous cabinets for storage. It also has an electric fireplace that keeps the place warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Depending on their needs and preferences, customers can also opt for a dining bar instead of a dinette.
Across this area is the kitchen, which has a three-burner propane cooktop, a dishwasher, and a pull-out cabinet that not only increases the countertop space but also includes some big drawers as well. The kitchen also comes with a residential refrigerator, a convection microwave, and a deep stainless steel sink. There are numerous cabinets and a nice pantry.
The bathroom in this unit has what you’d expect: a generous shower, some cabinets, a sink with storage underneath, and a standard flush toilet. This area is positioned next to the master bedroom, which feels incredibly large. Besides the king-size bed, it comes with a TV, numerous drawers, cabinets, a massive wardrobe, and a closet for a stackable washer and dryer.
Pricing for the 2023 Tiffin Phaeton 36SH starts at $458,332. You’ll definitely need to have deep pockets for this one. If you want to find out more about the motorhome and see what it has to offer, you can check the video attached down below. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews provided a thorough walkthrough of the new model.