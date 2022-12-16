This 2023 Tiffin Phaeton Motorhome Is Jam-Packed With Luxury Amenities

The new Tiffin Phaeton was designed for luxury and comfort. This Class A RV includes over-the-top amenities that make you feel like you’re staying in a five-star hotel on wheels. It has theater seating, a dinette for four placed next to a fireplace, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a bedroom with enough space for a king-size bed, numerous cabinets, and a stackable washer and dryer.

