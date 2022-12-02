General Motors is not giving Chevy Camaro fans too much hope, these days. But that does not mean the legions of enthusiasts cannot strike back.
The latest GM bombshell across the rumor mill is not necessarily directly connected to the ‘Maro, but we can all draw our conclusions. As per word of mouth, the big Detroit automaker is preparing to launch its popular Corvette nameplate as a distinctive sub-brand, thus paving the way for ‘America’s sports car’ turning into something novel, entirely – including a potential SUV and four-door sedan.
That might be the final nail in the ailing sixth gen Chevy Camaro coffin (if you ask me) if it turns out to be true. At least, the Hollywood fan fiction can continue to live on a little longer, as Paramount Pictures just released the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer into the wild. And coincidence or not, the virtual automotive realm is prepared to give us yet another fresh take on the cool Bumblebee Camaro idea.
So, here is Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as “musartwork” on social media, who was inspired by a friend’s real-life Transformers Chevy Camaro, and immediately wanted a CGI of it. The digital automotive realm audiences might be familiar with Musa, who is always keen on showing his virtual love for JDM tuning affairs. Alas, that does not mean he is not up to other shenanigans, either.
After all, this is also the Head Designer over at the famously outrageous West Coast Customs we are talking about. By the way, he is well aware of the recent trailer drop, but his imagined Camaro ZL1 Bumblebee was actually triggered by a real-world 2012 Chevy Camaro 2SS Transformers Edition, and then remastered for the digital world.
As such, we are dealing with all of Musa’s usual suspects. Those include a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, an extreme aerodynamic kit with contrasting black components, as well as a beastly widebody attitude along with a nice set of concave aftermarket-style wheels. Cool, right?
