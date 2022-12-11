2017 Ford GT Is the Highlight of Our 2016 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Story, Part 2

For those of you that are trying to learn more about the world of Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt, we've created this series of short reviews for you. It was just yesterday that we had a look at the items released in 2017, and we also started to analyze the 2016 series.
Seeing that there are 10 more items to go through, let's get to it. After including the Porsche 993 GT2 STH in Case E, it was time for another less-desirable vehicle: the Bad Mudder 2. This casting was introduced in 2008 and has been used by Mattel up until 2017.
As the name suggests, there's also a Bad Mudder out there somewhere. But you'll only find one single iteration of it. The Spectraflame Aqua all-terrain vehicle was one of the least popular STH vehicles for 2017 and you can get it for $15. Just expect that the Short Card version will be 10 times as expensive.
The '69 Dodge Charger Daytona was an impressive casting, to begin with, even with a basic paint job and wheels. The STH version just bumped it up a notch with the Mag-style rims and Spectraflame Green paint. This casting has been around since 2013, but upon further research, you'll find that a similar design was sold between 1996 to 2003.
And there's more where that came from, as Case H introduced the '10 Pro Stock Camaro in Spectraflame Purple. This was almost identical to the standard version, and most people don't like it when that happens. After all, isn't an STH supposed to be special? $30 sounds just about right for this item, but some people are giving it away for even less than that.
It feels like no year goes by without at least one Batmobile taking on the role of either a Super Treasure Hunt or a Regular Treasure Hunt. And 2016 was no exception to that rule. The TV Series Batmobile is at least one of the more appealing designs out there, but given its background, there isn't that much room for improvising here.
So almost all the variations of this casting look more or less the same. This hasn't stopped some people from asking as much as $240 for the Short Card STH, and you might have a tough time finding one for less than $90. Still, it was voted as the third most popular Super Treasure Hunt in 2016 as part of the Lamley Group Awards.
BMW Z4 M Motorsport didn't do too in those polls either, as it was sixth on that list. Mattel has only used this casting once more after 2016, so there's a good chance a new version might come out in 2023.
The Spectraflame Dark Blue STH had Double 7-Spoke Real Riders Wheels, but some of you might even appreciate the Phil Riehlman 5-Spoke rims used on the standard model. One eBay user has rushed to list it for $800, but you need to ask yourself if it's worth paying that much for a vehicle that isn't necessarily as rare as a Red Line Club exclusive item.
Now, we aren't going to dive into the topic of Fantasy Super Treasure Hunt cars here. So we won't be paying much attention to the Boom Box featured in Case L, the Nitro Doorslammer in Case P, or the Carbonic in Case Q.
But we are at least going to acknowledge that Case M's Drifsta looked half decent thanks to the Yokohama livery and the Classic 4-Spoke Real Riders Wheels. Instead of dwelling on these items, we thought we'd focus on the real star of the show instead: the '17 Ford GT.
That's not to mention the 2016 Ford GT Race casting, which has its own separate thing going on. If you believe in collecting error items, there's one going for $500 on eBay. But if you think that sounds silly, then you'll only have to pay a fraction of that cost to get this Super Treasure Hunt for your collection. That being said, we'll leave you with a video of the complete 2016 STH Set, which we mentioned you can buy for about $750 these days.
