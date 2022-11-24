New Ducati Watches Are Full of Italian Flair, Available in Locman Boutiques

Ducati has collaborated with Locman yet again by launching a line of watches that were designed by the Centro Stile Ducati. In other words, one of Italy's most famous motorcycle manufacturers had its design center create three handpieces with another Italian marque, Locman.
The two companies teamed up back in 2017, and their partnership has kept growing ever since. Now, customers can get a timepiece that was designed by Ducati and developed by Locman to provide the same qualities found in a motorcycle from the Borgo Panigale brand.
This is the fourth generation of Locman-Ducati watches, and it is made up of three models. There is the automatic, called Time Only, the Quartz Chronograph, and the Automatic Chronograph. These three models share a case that is made up of four pieces.
The case of the timepieces is made of steel, and it has two separate lugs secured by four visible screws. This is a design choice, as the lugs support the case, along with the watch's movement, which is the equivalent of its engine, just like Ducati frames use their engine as a stressed element of the chassis.
The two automatic watches are characterized by a crystal porthole set in the titanium case back, which allows the Swiss Sellita SW500 25-jewels-stop-second movement to be observed.
It should be noted that the top-of-the-line model comes with a waterproof rating of up to 100 meters (10 ATM), and it contains both a date window and three subdials.
The most exclusive of the Locman-Ducati line is the Automatic Chronograph, which will only be made in a limited series. Just 100 of these will be manufactured, and each unit is numbered.
Expect to receive a certificate of authenticity that has the unit's serial number on it, and be sure to keep it someplace where you will find it if you decide to pass the timepiece on to someone else in your family or if you ever decide to sell it.
The most affordable model is currently priced at EUR 478 (ca. $497) on the Locman website (with a Black Friday deal). At the same time, the most expensive of this series is not discounted at all, and is priced at EUR 2,298 (ca. $2,393), which is enough to pay for a used first-generation Ducati Monster that is in running order and with all the appropriate paperwork in check.
