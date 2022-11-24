GTA Online Launches New Heists Challenge, Black Friday Discounts, and More

So, all players dabbling in thieving, racing, hacking, and Heist activities will have their efforts richly rewarded if this year’s all-new Heists Challenge is downed. The GTA Online community must hit a cumulative grand total of GTA$2 trillion to unlock a special reward coming later this year. The deadline is November 30, so plenty enough to reach the target if enough players are doing Heists.
If you’re in for the challenge, make sure to take part in any Heist Finale now through November 30 to do your part for the community goal. To make Heists even more appealing, GTA Online is now rewarding players who participate in The Pacific Standard Job this week with double GTA$ and RP. On top of that, they will receive the Pacific Standard Sweater for completing the Finale.
But that’s far from everything when it comes to extra rewards for Heists players. Until November 30, players participating in Setup Missions in classic Heists will receive double GTA$ and RP, while those who take part in any Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist will go home with 1.5x GTA$ and RP.
Moving on to some car-related additions for this week’s update, players who got their hands on the Ubermacht Sentinel Classic can now upgrade it with a Widebody customization at Benny’s Original Motor Works.
The Hunting Pack Adversary Mode is making a comeback, so no matter if you win or lose, you’ll earn 2.5x GTA$ and RP. Keep in mind that the mode will only be available until November 30.
Now, for those who plan to visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom, here are the cars available for test drive:
On the other hand, the Luxury Autos Showroom now has both the Enus Deity and Imponte Deluxo available for purchase directly from the shop.
Furthermore, this week’s LS Car Meet Prize Ride is the Vysser Neo. To earn the car, simply win a Pursuit Series Race five days in a row. While you’re there, why not take the Benefactor SM722, Pegassi Torero XO, and Benefactor LM87 for a ride at the Test Track? If any of these three prove to be suitable for your taste (and wallet), you’ll be happy to know that all three are 40% off as part of the special Black Friday discounts running November 25 – 28.
If you’re just logging in to score some good Black Friday deals, here are some of the vehicles discounted between November 25 – 28:
Plus, players are getting 40% off the Obey Omnis e-GT, Bravado Greenwood, Dinka Kanjo SJ, and all weapons released as part of The Contract expansion.
- A Metallic Ice White Bravado Buffalo STX
- The Maxwell Vagrant in Yellow wrapped in the Nature Reserve livery
- A Classic Black Vulcar Warrener HKR
- The Vapid Flash GT painted Metallic Red with a Classic Flags w/ Stripes livery
- A Canis Seminole Frontier in Metallic Dark Green
- Buckingham Luxor – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off
- Buckingham Swift – 40% off
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off
- Declasse Scramjet – 50% off
- Mammoth Avenger – 50% off
- Pegassi Toreador – 50% off
- Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off
- Casino Penthouse Decorations – 50% off
- RO-86 Alkonost – 50% off
- HVY Chernobog – 50% off
- Pegassi Torero XO – 40% off
- Benefactor SM722 – 40% off
- Benefactor LM87 – 40% off
