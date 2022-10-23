GTA Online Freemode Events Hand Out Triple Rewards Just for Halloween

For the next week or so, GTA Online players can earn triple GTA$ and RP for certain activities, some of which returning just for the seasonal celebrations. The classic Beast vs. Slashes Adversary Mode is making a comeback, which isn’t really a surprise. Additionally, players who love to race and decide to perform Exotic Export missions will be rewarded similarly.
Now, while the temporarily added Beast vs. Slasher mode won’t hand out triple rewards, both participating teams will walk away with double GTA$ and RP, all week long. So, regardless of whether you’re joining a team of paranormal Beasts, or lead a squad of armor-wearing Slasher, you can have as much fun as you want knowing that you won’t be losing any rewards regardless of the outcome of the matches.
Collectors will be thrilled to know that three masks specifically released for this Halloween are now available to unlock. The Famine mask featured in the new Judgment Day mode can be earned by simply logging in to GTA Online this week.
The same amount of rewards, double GTA$ and RP, are handed out to all players who own an Auto Shop and have proven their bona fide to Sessanta and KDJ. Simply put, everyone who completes Exotic Exports deliveries will receive 2x GTA$ and RP. The catch is that a rogue Cerberus truck is running rampant through the city creating chaos for anyone running Exotic Exports delivers, so watch out for this one.
The best activity to take on this week though is by far the lineup of Freemode Events and Challenges. Competing in and completing these, will result in triple GTA$ and RP, all week long, so don’t sleep on these.
Some things remain the same though, and so visiting the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week will allow players to take several cars on a five-minute test drive around the block and buy right off the lot if they decide to do that. Here is the lineup available for this week:
Other cars that are getting massive discounts this week are the Ocelot Locust (30% off), Pfister Comet Safari (50% off), and Vapid Bullet (50% off), which are all available on the Test Track.
Furthermore, GTA Online players who place in the Top 3 in Street Races for three days will be getting the Lampadati Viseris. Finally, don’t forget to visit the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort this week and give the Lucky Wheel a spin since you might walk away with the big prize, the Truffade Thrax.
- An Orange Übermacht Zion Classic (50% off) with Faux-Rust livery
- The Shitzu Defiler, painted in Classic White with Classic Orange Stripe livery
- A Metallic Sunrise Orange Declasse Tampa
- The iconic Western Zombie Chopper painted in an imposing Classic Dark Steel and decked out in the Ghost Flames livery
- A Karin Everon (30% off) wrapped in the Harsh Souls livery and painted Pearlescent White
