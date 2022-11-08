Rockstar Reveals All Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Members Coming in November

First off, it’s important to mention that this GTA+ members will be getting exclusive benefits that coincide with this month’s Heists event, such as a free SuperVolito helicopter and Penthouse Suite at Eclipse Towers, along with bonuses on the classic GTA Online: Heists and The Cayo Perico Heist.
The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, which was initially designed for medevac operations, can now be claimed for free from Elitas Travel anytime this week, just make sure that your GTA+ membership is in effect.
Then, you can take the elevator to the top floor of one of West Vinewood’s gorgeous locations and be ready to take advantage of this month’s bonuses on classic GTA Online: Heists. All GTA+ members can now claim the Eclipse Towers Penthouse Suite 1 for free. Additionally, GTA+ members are getting a free Apartment Style change for any of the three Penthouse Suites at Eclipse Towers.
But wait, there’s more! All GTA+ members who attempt to rob Cayo Perico every week during the Heists Event is guaranteed to include the Panther Statue on display in El Rubio’s inner sanctum. On top of that, some of the classic heists, including The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs Raid, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, are now paying an extra 50% GTA$ to all GTA+ members.
According to Rockstar, all these benefits will stack and multiply with other bonuses on the classic Heists throughout November, so we’ll keep you posted about what’s happening in the coming months.
Moving on to the racing stuff, GTA+ members are offered double the usual car meet rep points for participating in all LS Car Meet Races, including Sprint Challenges, Street Races, and the Pursuit Series.
As usual, GTA+ members can also purchase special GTA+ Shark Cards available in all denominations that includes an extra 15% bonus GTA$. These can be purchased from their respective store tabs in the Pause Menu on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
Launched by Rockstar not long ago, the GTA+ premium service costs $6 per month and offers exclusive benefits to those who pay for it. In addition to everything that we talked about above, all GTA+ members are getting a bonus of GTA$500,000 delivered upon billing and deposited automatically into their Maze Bank accounts. Obviously, this bonus is offered each month, not just in November. Keep in mind that the GTA Online premium membership program is only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. Of course, this is an optional service and can be canceled at any time.
