Ducati Reveals the All-New DesertX, an Adventure Machine Built for the Sand Dunes

Italian bike maker Ducati is completing its 2022 lineup of motorcycles with the DesertX, a bike that takes inspiration from the iconic Enduro models from the 80s that competed in the golden age of desert Rally. Its retro style combined with clean, contemporary lines makes this Adventure machine feel right at home between the sand dunes.
The DesertX was first shown by the Bologna-based manufacturer as a concept back in 2019. The bike is based on the Scrambler 1100 but tuned for off-road performance. The DesertX is ready to tackle any sand dune or obstacle in its path.
It rides on Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires that wrap around 21-inch spoked wheels at the front and 18-inch ones at the rear. It features a generous 250mm ground clearance and an off-road frame that allows it to handle the harshest conditions.
Its ergonomics make the DesertX a versatile machine that is capable of stepping both onto untamed roads to get a taste of adventure and onto the asphalt to offer long commutes. It's up to the riders how they choose to handle this beast.
In terms of performance, DesertX comes with the liquid-cooled 937cc Testastretta engine that delivers 110 hp (81 kW) at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm (68 lb-ft) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike is 1.7 kg (3.7 lbs) lighter than the previous generation and comes with a modified gear ratio to offer the best off-road handling.
Tech-wise, the new motorcycle is packed with features. Its versatility is mirrored in the six Riding Modes as well. Two of them, Enduro and Rally, are aimed at making off-road riding an unforgettable experience.
Traction control, cornering ABS, and cruise control are among the other features that make extended trips even more enjoyable. DesertX features a 5-inch color TFT display, which allows for integration with the Ducati Multimedia System, ensuring that the rider can connect his or her smartphone via Bluetooth.
The dashboard is protected by a windshield that integrates dual full LED DRLs into it, blending the retro with the modern into one single cohesive unit.
The all-new DesertX will hit the Ducati dealerships starting from May 2022. Pricing has yet to be officially announced.
