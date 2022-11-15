Land Rover and Bamford London LR001 Watch Collaboration Is Inspired by Defender

We all know that people love to accessorize. Not just their houses or clothes but also their beloved cars. And no automaker is cool enough until they have an outstanding string of partnerships with fashionable companies.
Land Rover, for example, has decided the world of watchmaking needs its input, with help from Bamford London. As such, both have tapped into their inner design strength to “harness their shared commitment to design and precision to create the limited-edition LR001 watch.” Even better, at least for enthusiasts of the L663 4WD off-road luxury SUV from the British carmaker, the “LR001 is a creative endeavor for adventurous hearts, (just) like the incomparable SUV that inspired it,” aka the Land Rover Defender.
To best reflect Defender’s rugged yet stylish capabilities, the new watch was made to survive with a 40-mm grey titanium case and a premium Sellita SW200-1b automatic movement, while the ruthenium anthracite is a “refined finish (that) embodies sustainability through longevity.” The “toned gray” cutaway dial has embedded green (hidden) luminescence and also a “subtle ‘LR001’ text in Bamford’s signature aqua blue at six o’clock on the dial.”
The 18-mm straps are bio-based and are available in four colors: black, navy, light tan, and dark tan. Three of them feature a corn-derived sustainable PU leather build material, and the navy option is made from Cordoba, a woven recycled nylon fabric. “Created with intrinsic longevity and encompassing Defender’s reductive character, the LR001 has a compelling design which is precisely executed though its refined and crafted form,” explains Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.
Interested customers can match their L663 Land Rover Defender with the LR001 watch directly from Bamford London with a UK RRP (recommended retail price) of £1,350 (including VAT), which is about $1,591 at the current exchange rates. Better hurry, though, as there are only 100 units in this limited edition.
