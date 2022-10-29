autoevolution
Overfinch Showcases the Heritage Collection at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

29 Oct 2022, 08:39 UTC ·
Boatbuilders from all around the world have gathered in Florida this week to show the world their latest creations at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The five-day event is also the perfect venue for some companies in the automotive industry to announce their own debuts.
London-based manufacturer of bespoke Range Rover vehicles Overfinch has returned to FLIBS to showcase their Heritage collection. This is the first time the company is bringing this range to a North American exhibition.

“FLIBS is a long-standing favorite amongst our customers. It’s a show that celebrates the luxury lifestyle: ‘from sunglasses to superyachts and everything in between’,” Alex Sloane, VP of Overfinch North America, has said. “We’re thrilled to be part of the event again: only this year we’ve decided to focus on our Heritage division and exhibit some truly exceptional vehicles.”

For those unfamiliar with the British tuner and its customized builds, Heritage is Overfinch’s “restomod” division, which focuses on restoring classic Land Rovers and reinventing them to meet today’s standards. Vehicles in this unique collection harmoniously blend the appeal of classic design with modern technology in terms of performance and comfort.

Each new project starts with a Land Rover of outstanding provenance that turns into a blank canvas for the company’s technicians and engineers to showcase their extraordinary craftsmanship. The resulting restomods are fully restored and remastered vehicles that stand out through personalized color schemes, exquisite detailing, new and updated powertrains, and luxury finishes.

Overfinch also sources brand-new Range Rovers straight from the Land Rover factory and then applies its magic to create builds enhanced to customers’ specifications.

We’re not privy to the exact models that Overfinch plans to showcase at the FLIBS, but we expect to see a representative selection of their classic Defender range with supercharged V8 engines and carbon fiber details. The convenient size and timeless aesthetic of the Defender turned it into an enduring favorite among Land Rover enthusiasts from all over the world.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
The images in the gallery don't show the models that will be displayed at the boat show.

