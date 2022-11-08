Rapper Fabolous Is Back to Posing in Gas Stations, This Time With a Range Rover

Rapper Fabolous doesn’t miss an opportunity to strike a pose for Instagram, whether it’s on the street or in a gas station. And this time, the lucky ride was not his usual Cullinan, but a two-tone Range Rover.
A couple of months ago, rapper Fabolous, whose real name is John David Jackson, took to social media to reveal his new purchase: a black 2023 Range Rover. And now he just had an entire photoshoot with one.
The one he previously introduced on social media was all-black with chrome wheels. But the one he posed with now had a two-tone black and white exterior and sported black, custom aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The set of pictures comes from New Age Autosport, a detailing shop from Miami, Florida, which seems to have been in charge of customizing Fab’s ride. It's unclear whether it's the same SUV he unveiled in early September.
Land Rover introduced the Range Rover back in 1969 and it included five generations across five decades with the latest one introduced in 2021. The current lineup includes three bodystyles and no fewer than five trims, the SE, SV, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition.
When it comes to powertrains, the Range Rover offers three options, a 3.0-liter MHEV twin-turbocharged straight-six with all-wheel drive, rated at 395 horsepower, a 3.0-liter PHEV inline-six, and the top-of-the-line BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 engine, good for 523 horsepower and 530 ps. It's unclear which one Fab went for, but it looks like he went for the standard wheelbase.
Rapper Fabolous truly lives up to his stage name and he has an eye for the finest things. He is a big fan of Rolls-Royces and owns a couple of Cullinans, both models from the Mercedes-Maybach subbrand, the S-Class and the GLS 600, and a Ford Bronco, which was part of his Halloween costume as he turned into O.J. Simpson. But it looks like and the Range Rover will be getting along well after Fabolous confirmed it looks great in gas station pictures.
