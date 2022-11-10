This 1955 Land Rover Series I Served as Aircraft Crash Rescue Vehicle, Is Now up for Grabs

Land Rovers enjoyed huge success globally and remained very desirable cars even after the end of production. They are now highly coveted by Land Rover enthusiasts and car collectors alike, with great interest shown whenever a unit comes up for sale.
Silverstone Auctions is now offering a long-wheelbase 1955 Land Rover Series I that used to belong to the Royal Air Force. The British off-road vehicle was used by Marshall of Cambridge - currently known as Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group - as an “Aircraft Crash Rescue Vehicle” at an airfield close to the university of the same name.
Developed by Rover’s chief designer Maurice Wilks, the Land Rover Series I was the British counterpart of the American-made Jeep, a combination between a 4x4 off-roader and a farm tractor. It was built on a steel ladder type chassis and featured a steel bulkhead, with the rest of the body made of aluminum alloy.
The Series I was fitted with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine with a power output of 52 hp (53 ps) at 4,000 rpm and 137 Nm (101 ft-lbs) of torque. The interior of the Land Rover is minimalist, which made it a perfect fit for agricultural and military use. As such, the model was quickly adopted by the British Armed Forces, and it was also used by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.
According to the listing, the example you see here is a 107-inch (2.72 m) wheelbase “pick-up” version that was issued to the Royal Air Force in 1956 and converted into an Aircraft Crash Rescue Vehicle in 1959. Later on in its life, it went into civilian ownership. The current owner purchased it a couple of years ago and commissioned a full restoration to its original RAF rescue condition.
This Land Rover Series I will go under the hammer via Silverstone Auctions on November 12, with a price guide of £15,000 – £20,000, which translates to approximately $16,860 – $22,480 at current exchange rates.
Developed by Rover’s chief designer Maurice Wilks, the Land Rover Series I was the British counterpart of the American-made Jeep, a combination between a 4x4 off-roader and a farm tractor. It was built on a steel ladder type chassis and featured a steel bulkhead, with the rest of the body made of aluminum alloy.
The Series I was fitted with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine with a power output of 52 hp (53 ps) at 4,000 rpm and 137 Nm (101 ft-lbs) of torque. The interior of the Land Rover is minimalist, which made it a perfect fit for agricultural and military use. As such, the model was quickly adopted by the British Armed Forces, and it was also used by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.
According to the listing, the example you see here is a 107-inch (2.72 m) wheelbase “pick-up” version that was issued to the Royal Air Force in 1956 and converted into an Aircraft Crash Rescue Vehicle in 1959. Later on in its life, it went into civilian ownership. The current owner purchased it a couple of years ago and commissioned a full restoration to its original RAF rescue condition.
This Land Rover Series I will go under the hammer via Silverstone Auctions on November 12, with a price guide of £15,000 – £20,000, which translates to approximately $16,860 – $22,480 at current exchange rates.