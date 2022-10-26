Buying This Custom Land Rover Defender Will Automatically Put Hair on Your Chest

Do you still have a soft spot for the previous-generation Land Rover Defender? If so, then you are probably going to fall in love with this one.
A true overlander, it was built for the 2015 movie ‘Spectre,’ and it's looking for a new home. Kahn has it listed for grabs on its website here, stating that it has only one owner in the papers, and 140 miles (225 km) on the odo.
Riding on bedlock wheels, shod in fat tires, the left-hand drive truck has a custom body kit, with swollen fenders, big roof rack, additional lights above the windscreen, and a winch to get you out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. You could also do a bit of hauling thanks to that open bed behind the passenger compartment, and loading and unloading it is easier thanks to the rear step.
Looking just as utilitarian as the exterior, the cabin has Recaro front seats, with heating. The British tuner also mentions the heated windscreen, CD player, and hard-wearing rubber floor mats. There isn’t much else here, because just like the unmolested Defenders from last decade, you are looking at a true 4x4 that gets the job done without complaining too much.
What about the engine, you ask? That would be a 2.2-liter diesel, making 122 brake horsepower (124 ps / 91 kW) according to Kahn. It is hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox that delivers everything to the four-wheel drive.
Now, even the movie car replicas tend to change hands for a lot of money, so you know this one isn’t going to come cheap, don’t you? Kahn is asking £225,000 to let it go, and that equals to $256,050 at the current exchange rates. But do you feel like it is worth it, or would you rather stick to the usual Defenders that cost way less?
