Rapper Meek Mill Wants Yet Another Car, This Time a Land Rover Defender 110 TReK Edition

Rapper Meek Mill boasts a garage filled with luxurious and powerful cars, but he’s always on the lookout for more. And this time, the one that caught his eye is the Land Rover Defender 110, customized for this year's TReK competition.
Rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is very open about his lavish lifestyle online. He often posts pictures of private jets, expensive cars, or even yachts. Plus, he uses it to share his wishes, too, mostly about which other vehicles he wants.
In the past, he was very vocal about his love for Tesla, writing in 2020 that he "wanna buy all Teslas." He didn't buy all of them, but he did get a Tesla Model X.
Just a few months ago, after DeLorean unveiled some of its concept cars, one of them caught Meek Mill's eye: the 2040 Omega. He shared a picture of the futuristic concept, adding that he "needs" it.
Now he's back with yet another model, this time, it's probably easier to acquire than the 2040 Omega: a 2023 Land Rover Defender 110, customized for this year's TReK edition. He shared a picture of the off-roader, writing on it "I want oneeee."
The Land Rover TReK is a two-day off-road competition, inspired by the original Camel Trophy. This year, the event included more than 300 Land Rover retailer employees from the U.S. and Canada, taking place over September and early October at the Land Rover Experience Center in Manchester, Vermont.
They all competed using 100 identically customized models of the all-new 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 for the Regional Trials.
The Defenders are customized with Jaguar Land Rover Factory-Approved accessories. The list includes roof racks, air compressors, front undershield, remote control electric winch, raised air intake, and many others, plus accessories from Lucky8, with TReK Edition badging, pull-out awning, Roofnest Rooftop Tent, and more.
It’s unclear whether Meek is actually serious about his latest desire, but we can definitely see the appeal.
