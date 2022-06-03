Meek Mill Plays Games on His Tesla Model X While Waiting for a Private Jet

Rapper Meek Mill is always on the move, going from one place to another. But he just shared what he does to pass the time – plays video games on his Tesla Model X while waiting for a plane.
Rapper Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, is all about style. Especially when traveling. Being an entertainer means you have to be in different places in a short time span, so, the rapper is usually traveling back and forth in private jets. Or private helicopters.
This time, as he waited for a plane, he decided to spend some time playing video games on the screen of his Tesla. The rapper, whose car was parked, shared a short video on his Instagram Stories on June 2 of him playing what seems to be Beach Buggy Racing 2 on the infotainment screen. The game allows you to play the game using the real car’s pedals and steering wheel. After he was done with the game, he opened the YouTube app and listened to some music.
The rapper had publicly shared his love for the brand several times. Back in May 2020, he tweeted: “I wanna buy all Tesla’s... I need a Tesla rep ASAP!!!” Ask, and you shall receive because the “Dreams and Nightmares” star now owns a Tesla Model X. The EV manufacturer introduced the mid-size luxury crossover in 2015, and the X is currently available in two versions. The entry-level is the Model X Long Range, which has two electric motors (one on the front axle, the other on the rear one), with an all-wheel-drive setup.
The top-of-the-range option is the Tri-Motor Model X Plaid, which delivers 1,020 horsepower (1,034 ps). Tesla Motors advertises it as being able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 163 mph (262 kph), and an estimated range of 311 mi (500 km), thanks to a 100-kWh battery.
And, although Mill owns several other expensive cars, it looks like Tesla's his top choice while waiting for a plane.
I wanna buy all Tesla’s... I need a Tesla rep ASAP!!!— MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 22, 2020