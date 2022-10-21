Land Rover Just Announced the Finalists for the 2022 Defender Service Awards

After introducing the Defender Service Awards in 2021, Land Rover is bringing the awards back for a second year to celebrate the positive impact that charitable organizations can have on their local communities. Sponsored by CHASE Bank, the awards feature non-profit organizations across the U.S. and Canada.
“Our sincere gratitude goes out to the over 800 charitable organizations who submitted entries for this year’s Defender Service Awards. The twenty-five finalists captured a special spirit of service which is part of the fabric of our brand. We look forward to sharing the finalists’ entries with the public and wish them luck,” said Joe Eberhardt, President & CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America.
There are 25 finalists, across five different categories: the Animal Welfare Award, the Veterans Outreach Award, the Environmental and Conservation Award, the Community Services Award, and the Search and Rescue Award. The complete list of finalists can be found in the press release below.
To be considered for the awards, contenders had to be U.S. or Canadian non-profits whose efforts fall within the aforementioned categories. CHASE Bank will be donating $5,000 to each of the five finalists in each category, totaling $125,000 in prize money.
Winners of this year’s Defender Service Awards will be announced and honored at Destination Defender, a premium weekend celebration taking place November 12-13, 2022, at Oz Farm in Saugerties, New York. The event will be presented by CHASE and will feature adventure activities, live music, guest camping, learning seminars, and more.
In the meantime, you can check out finalist videos and vote for your favorite via the official voting page, where you can cast your vote until November 6th. Each category winner will receive a custom Land Rover Defender 130 (spacious enough to transport animals, gear, or volunteers with ease), along with $25,000 to help further their charitable efforts.
