Formula One's Valtteri Bottas Gets His 'Flying Finn' Wings With a 1-in-77 Exclusive Watch

While he is in a constant and fierce race against time – and other pilots on the track - Valtteri took his time in designing the elegant dial. With the help of co-national watchmaker Stepan Sarpaneva, the time-chasing Bottas imagined the skeletonized, second-edition "Flying Finn" automatic racing watch.
The Flying Finn series is a tribute to Finnish sports excellence and its racing heroes. All S.U.F. watches are made in-house in the workshop of the company's founder, Stepan Sarpaneva. As a side note, the Finnish craftsman took the phrase "in-house" one step further when he made his first-ever timepiece, using a lathe conveniently installed in his home kitchen.
That was almost two decades ago, and the master watchmaker and designer has come a long way since. His latest creation, the V.B. 77, is encased in a Finland-cast-and-forged hardcore Outokumpu stainless steel.
The DLC protective layer on the case is a unique feature of the V.B. 77 among all S.U.F. pieces. Diamond-like Carbon Coating is an ultra-thin and hyper-tough plating that can endure high wear and tear without any harm.
So the Valtteri Bottas watch will shine bright for a long time on your wrist, should you be prepared to pay $6,500 (taxes included) for one. Apart from the also-unique open-worked four-way color scheme dial, another detail sets this watch apart. On the seventh day of every month, the date will show "77" (a subtle hint at Valtteri's race number... and Finnish humor. So yes, you could say "time flyies" when you get confused about your watch telling you it's December 77).
The new screw-down crown is the starter of the automatic movement at the heart of this exclusive watch. A precise Swiss Soprod A10 Calibre, one inch in diameter (to be exact - 11.5 lines, or 25.942 millimeters, which is precisely 1.021339 inches), makes the hands rotate above the dial.
With 42 hours of power reserve from one twist of the matt-finished crown (backed by the automatic winding), the 25-jeweled watch will tick long enough to see Valtteri from the Friday afternoon practice session to the end of the race.
In rigorous Sarpaneva fashion, each movement undergoes minute inspections, adjustments, and lubrication before being encased in the signature body. The galvanic blue Sarpaneva hands are a terrific match for the blue Sarpaneva "Dare Devil" strap and buckle.
The watch is a casual 1.73 inches (44 mm) in diameter and 0.36 inches (9.2 mm) thick. With a total length of 2 inches lug-to-lug, the 328 feet (100 meters) water-resistant watch is a casual all-day wearer. Its 0.06 in (1.6 mm) thin sapphire crystal has multiple anti-reflective coatings to ease viewing the oversized "Racing" numerals and Superluminova indexes.
Contact the manufacturer if you want to have your wrist embraced by this Valtteri Bottas tribute watch. But be aware the delivery time is between five to seven weeks, so listen to the pilot's advice: "Limited to 77 pieces. Be fast."
Special project with the Master watchmaker @SSarpaneva. A passion project where I could be part of the creating process.— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 25, 2022
