Automotive Designer Frank Stephenson Launches Limited-Edition Cosmos Watches

Frank Stephenson is legendary in the automotive design world. He's the man behind the designs of the iconic 2000s Mini, the original BMW X5, the new-era Fiat 500, the McLaren P1, and others. Now, Stephenson has officially launched COSMOS, his first watch collection developed in partnership with Time Concepts watchmakers.
In addition to his work in designing vehicles, Stephenson has developed a design portfolio, which includes new mobility projects such as eVTOL. The new watch series combines his experience in new-age mobility with his passion for creating designs. COSMOS is the first in a trilogy of designs; it's inspired by Air, Sea, and Land. It seeks to address a broad audience, as it's intended for automotive, watch and design enthusiasts, no matter their age.
Frank Stephenson said, "The collection showcases the love I have for exceptional and emotionally charged design, just like what is required in designing world class cars. We hope that car enthusiasts and those that appreciate unique and compelling design will gravitate to my new watch collection and enjoy wearing them through all of life's exciting adventures."
This first series takes inspiration from space and uses unique sparkling granite dials to recreate, as the company says, "the glittering metropolis of stars."
The watch sits in a 42mm 316L stainless steel case made to wrap your wrist. It uses a Japan Quartz with 3 Hand/Date movement and has a K1 Hardened Mineral Crystal lens, which has been domed to reflect the shape of celestial bodies. It can withstand a maximum depth of 100 meters (328 feet). It's fitted with a multi-purpose genuine soft silicone rubber strap with a signature buckle.
The FS logo is proudly displayed on the watch's face, and Stephenson's signature is on the back of the watch case. The numbers 0, 3, 6, and 9 boast an original stylized font designed to glow in the dark, as it's printed with thick Super-LumiNova lume. A nice touch is that the dial ring is dimpled at each hour location to look like crater impacts. Another fine detail is that the center of the dial face depicts a black hole in space, and the minute and hour hands are made to appear as if they're floating.
A limited run of the Frank Stephenson collection is available as part of the Szanto ICON watch series. It retails at a fair $250 (€235), and you can choose between five colors.
