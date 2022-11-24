Space Exploration; the Cost, the Emissions, and the Hypocrisy of It All

More on this:

1 Space Tourism Just Got More Thrilling With the Launch of World’s First Marine Spaceport

2 Smile, Planet! Orion Sent the First Photo of Earth From 58,000 Miles Away and You're in It

3 Watch These Shows If You're a Car, Space or Aircraft Fan (Netflix, HBO - November 2022)

4 ISS-900 Lyda Is a Virtual Interceptor To Conquer Space and Raise Technological Controversy

5 Two NASA Spacecraft Teamed Up to Find Large Meteoroid Strike