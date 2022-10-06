TAG Heuer Celebrates the Iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7 With Limited Edition Chronographs

Porsche and TAG Heuer entered a special partnership in 2021, under which various collectible watches featuring tools for the track have been launched. As the sports car marque’s first 911 model carrying the Carrera name celebrates its 50th anniversary, TAG Heuer marks the occasion with the introduction of two new limited-edition chronographs.
The legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was introduced five decades ago, and the new TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 Limited Edition Chronograph Collection was created specifically to pay homage to the iconic car.
The two watches incorporate memorable design features that draw inspiration from the Porsche vehicle. For instance, the color scheme and the case of the timepieces honor the great classic car, as well as the shared values of the two brands.
The Swiss luxury watchmaker created a Blue Edition of the watch, which is limited to 500 pieces, and gave it a finely polished stainless steel case with a sporty fabric strap that features the Porsche logo and Carrera markings. An elegant steel bracelet with ergonomic H-shaped links is also available if you’re going for a more formal look.
There is also a Red Edition, limited to only 250 units, boasting a precious 18k Rose Gold case. This piece will wrap around the wearer’s wrist with an elegant red alligator leather strap.
The watches cleverly adopt Porsche 911’s iconography, typography, and colors. The steel version sports a white opaline dial with rhodium-plated indices and hands, a sub-seconds counter, a date wheel at 6 o’clock, as well as blue-colored dual sub-registers and outer minute/seconds track. The Red Edition switches blue accents for rose-gold ones on indices and hands.
Both models are powered by TAG Heuer’s Calibre Heuer 02 chronograph movement and provide 80 hours of power reserve. Another link to the car that inspires them is the custom winding rotor made in the form of Porsche’s three-spoke steering wheel. The transparent sapphire back case allows you to take a look inside and see the complication in action.
“The name and spirit of the Carrera are incredibly meaningful and emblematic for both TAG Heuer and Porsche. So, for the 50th anniversary of the very first Porsche 911 Carrera, the iconic RS 2.7, we wanted to create a tribute watch that would express the character and power of this ground-breaking sports car within our own signature TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph,” Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, said.
The brand-new TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche RS 2.7 timepieces are available through an authorized dealer and retail for $7,750 and $23,550, respectively.
