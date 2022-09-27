Zlatan Ibrahimovic Knows How to Impress, Drives Porsche 918 Spyder at Milan Fashion Week

When you’re one of the most recognizable soccer players of all time, you do get to attend a lot of fun events. While attending Milan Fashion Week, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made just the right impression with his Porsche 918 Spyder.
The 40-year-old soccer legend has played for a number of big teams over his two-decade career, which helped him get to an estimated net worth of $190 million. This allows him to live the kind of life he wants, and that often includes yachts, motorcycles, or cars.
One of his most recent activities included attending Milan Fashion Week and he knew exactly how to make the right impression as he arrived in his Porsche 918 Spyder.
The soccer legend matched the black exterior of his rare supercar with a black outfit and a hat reading "Ibra" and smiled at waved at the fans, taking some time to pose with them.
The Porsche 918 Spyder had a limited run between 2013 and 2015, with only 918 units, each of them coming with a price tag of over $1 million.
The supercar is a plug-in hybrid, put in motion by a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, helped by two electric motors. Together, they deliver 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
Based on these figures, the 918 Spyder can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph) and a range of 11.8 mi (19 km) in the electric mode.
Ibra has had this beautiful convertible since around 2014 and it’s still in very good condition. Besides the 918 Spyder, his garage also hosts a Ferrari SF90 Spider, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, a Ferrari F430 Spider, and a Lamborghini Urus. Plus a few Harley-Davidson motorcycles. But it turns out, the Porsche 918 Spyder seemed the perfect choice for Milan Fashion Week.
One of his most recent activities included attending Milan Fashion Week and he knew exactly how to make the right impression as he arrived in his Porsche 918 Spyder.
The soccer legend matched the black exterior of his rare supercar with a black outfit and a hat reading "Ibra" and smiled at waved at the fans, taking some time to pose with them.
The Porsche 918 Spyder had a limited run between 2013 and 2015, with only 918 units, each of them coming with a price tag of over $1 million.
The supercar is a plug-in hybrid, put in motion by a 4.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, helped by two electric motors. Together, they deliver 875 horsepower (887 ps) and a maximum torque of 944 lb-ft (1,280 Nm).
Based on these figures, the 918 Spyder can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of 214 mph (345 kph) and a range of 11.8 mi (19 km) in the electric mode.
Ibra has had this beautiful convertible since around 2014 and it’s still in very good condition. Besides the 918 Spyder, his garage also hosts a Ferrari SF90 Spider, a Ferrari Monza SP2, a Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, a Ferrari F430 Spider, and a Lamborghini Urus. Plus a few Harley-Davidson motorcycles. But it turns out, the Porsche 918 Spyder seemed the perfect choice for Milan Fashion Week.