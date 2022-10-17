Seiko 5 Sports Super Cub Puts a Tiny Honda on Your Wrist

If you’re interested in knowing what is the world’s most produced motor vehicle (that includes everything that has wheels and moves on the ground), then know it’s a tiny underbone motorcycle called Honda Super Cub.
Introduced in 1958 and still in production (thus making it the longest-running nameplate in the Japanese bike maker’s portfolio), the Super Cub, in its many variants, has sold since then over 100 million units. And it’s so famous, that even not-related companies sing the Super Cub song.
The latest to join the club is watchmaker Seiko, which recently pulled the veils off the Seiko 5 Sports Super Cub Limited Edition, a tribute watch meant to express “the Super Cub's design features in every detail.”
The most visible throwback to the motorcycle can be found on the dial, where we get the front view of the Super Cub, with the indexes standing for headlights and turn signals.
Held in place on the wrist by a nylon strap featuring the Super Cub and Honda logos, the watch is protected by a stainless steel case with a hardlex glass. It’s an automatic watch by design, but manual wind is also possible.
The watch is a limited edition series, and it clearly says that on the back cover, where the serial number is also engraved (the total run of the watch, internally known as the SRPJ49, is set at 11,000 units).
Seiko plans to start selling the 5 Sports Super Cub in November, in green and black. The green watches (of which 6,000 will be made) will sell for 410 euros ($400 at today’s exchange rates), while the black ones (5,000 of which will be produced) will cost 450 euros ($438).
No matter which watch you go for, Seiko will offer them all in a special box that also features the Super Cub logo.
The latest to join the club is watchmaker Seiko, which recently pulled the veils off the Seiko 5 Sports Super Cub Limited Edition, a tribute watch meant to express “the Super Cub's design features in every detail.”
The most visible throwback to the motorcycle can be found on the dial, where we get the front view of the Super Cub, with the indexes standing for headlights and turn signals.
Held in place on the wrist by a nylon strap featuring the Super Cub and Honda logos, the watch is protected by a stainless steel case with a hardlex glass. It’s an automatic watch by design, but manual wind is also possible.
The watch is a limited edition series, and it clearly says that on the back cover, where the serial number is also engraved (the total run of the watch, internally known as the SRPJ49, is set at 11,000 units).
Seiko plans to start selling the 5 Sports Super Cub in November, in green and black. The green watches (of which 6,000 will be made) will sell for 410 euros ($400 at today’s exchange rates), while the black ones (5,000 of which will be produced) will cost 450 euros ($438).
No matter which watch you go for, Seiko will offer them all in a special box that also features the Super Cub logo.