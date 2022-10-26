IBM Tech and Know-How Back Sierra Space's Out-of-This-World Aims of Cosmic Discoveries

IBM is flying high in the sky to make astronauts’ earth-orbiting work easier. The IT company agreed to provide the cosmos-exploring Sierra Space with data gathering and analysis solutions to help the work of future human-crewed missions beyond the boundaries of our planet.
The two companies inked their agreement with a memorandum of understanding that sketches the main outlines of how IBM will assist the space workers. The information technology giant will provide the tech and software to coordinate the tasks and workloads of Sierra Space astronauts.
Furthermore, Sierra Space will benefit from IBM’s thorough expertise in out-of-this-Earth matters by developing a never-before-seen platform for data cloud space servicing and managing mission operations. Also, the automation of IT operations, applications, networks, and data flow will provide the cosmos-fairing enterprise with a broader and more thorough understanding of possible obstacles and computer-generated responses to overcome those barriers.
“The proposed joint work is also expected to drive a single, unified, and flexible distributed computing environment where users can easily build and modernize applications, make data AI-ready, and integrate and orchestrate workloads (across multiple environments and vendors) for flexible, secured, and open operations,” says the joint IBM-Sierra Space press release.
Apart from the extra-planetary plans, the two companies are also considering developing and using their shared efforts down on Earth. But the ultimate goal is to have a unified, scalable work platform for building next-generation space tech (both hardware and software) across Sierra Space’s Earth-orbiting logistics.
“In this envisioned – but secured – environment, collaborators and partners will be able to innovate, co-create and co-operate together at scale in a way that drives mutual benefits for the space industry as a whole,” states Naeem Altaf, CTO of IBM Space. “Effective Hybrid Space Platforms will allow us to derive previously untapped value from the growing quantities of data generated in space,” adds Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice.
While IBM is a name that barely needs any introduction, Sierra Space is not (yet) as well-known to the general public as the IT corporation they partnered with. But it could give you a picture of who they are and what they do if we mentioned they plan to build Orbital Reef, the first commercial space station – together with Blue Origin (watch the video below to learn more about it). Also, Sierra Space will launch the Dream Chaser space plane into its maiden crewless orbital flight early in 2023. The second video shows the spacecraft during its building stage.
