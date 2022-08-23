NASA Clears Jeff Bezos’ Space Station, Orbital Reef Moving to Design Phase

More on this:

1 Dream Chaser Spaceplane to Be Ready in 2026, Sierra to Train Proper Astronauts for It

2 The Shooting Star Transport Vehicle Is Gearing up for Its First NASA Resupply Mission

3 Single Person Spacecraft Is the Closest Thing to a Personal Space Car for Astronauts

4 LIFE Will Soon Expand to Space, And Possibly Even to Mars

5 From Orbital Reefs to Inflatable Stations, These Structures Will Soon Occupy Earth’s Orbit