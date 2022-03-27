From Orbital Reefs to Inflatable Stations, These Structures Will Soon Occupy Earth’s Orbit

At the time of writing, there are just two occupied space structures floating above Earth, the soon-to-be-retired International Space Station (ISS), and the recently launched Palace in the Sky, the Chinese Tiangong. Both are operated by government-backed organizations.
Soon enough though, some of the private space companies that have changed the industry in recent years will take their business into orbit as well. A number of them are working on developing orbital habitats with the single goal of making money by providing interested parties the tools and locations to conduct experiments and whatnot. And that will be a true game-changer.
Recognizing that, the American space agency announced in the last month of 2021 the signing of agreements with “three U.S. companies to develop designs of space stations and other commercial destinations in space.”
These companies are Blue Origin, Nanoracks, and Northrop Grumman, and it’s time to have a closer look at what each has to offer.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has been a player in this industry for two decades, but only recently (read last year) its tourism space business, if it can be called that, took off. The company, which is now offering very short trips to the edge of space onboard the New Shepard spaceship, is also working to develop a lunar lander for the future Artemis missions.
Orbital Reef. It is a station designed to serve the needs of companies, space agencies, nations, media, and private individuals – meaning anyone willing to pay whatever Blue decides to ask for his services.
Orbital Reef will float at a distance of 500 km (311 miles) from the surface, and will comprise 830 cubic meters (29,300 cubic feet) of space for living and working, with a capacity of 10 people. NASA is backing the development of the Orbital Reef, expected to become operational in 2030, and awarded the two companies $130 million for its development.
Next up is the Starlab, being cooked up by 13-year old space services company Nanoracks and a giant of the industry, Lockheed Martin. Scheduled to be launched in 2027, the “first-ever free-flying commercial space station,” as it’s called, comprises a large inflatable habitat of 340 cubic meters (12,000 cubic feet), capable of holding four, a metallic docking node, a 60 kW power and propulsion element, and a robotic arm.
The habitat will be structured in a a "state-of-the-art laboratory system" called George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park, comprising a a biology lab, plant habitation lab, physical science and materials research lab, and an open workbench area.
NASA is funding this one with a $160 million award.
Cygnus spacecraft. This contraption will “provide a base module for extended capabilities including science, tourism, industrial experimentation, and the building of infrastructure beyond initial design.”
It’s unclear when this one will be ready, but the plan is to have it expand in such a way as to be able to support additional habitats, laboratories, crew airlocks, and even, a first, “facilities capable of artificial gravity.”
$125.6 million have been set aside by NASA for this project.
The above three space stations are not the only ones in the works in the near term, only the ones NASA kind of officially recognized. Besides them, the near future will bring five others, close to either the Earth (Axiom, Russia’s ROSS, and an Indian unnamed habitat), or the Moon (NASA’s Gateway and Russia’s Lunar Orbital Station).
