Porsche Design’s New $9.5K Watch Celebrates the Return of the GP Ice Race

There’s only one thing that can be even more exciting than this year’s upcoming GP Ice Race, and that is the brand-new limited-edition watch launched by Porsche Design, in collaboration with the GP team.
In 1952, Paul Schwarz was winning the first edition of the Dr. Porsche Memorial Skijoring Race. Fast forward 70 years, and Ferdi Porsche, the nephew of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, who founded Porsche Design, is one of the leaders of the GP Ice Race, alongside Constantin Klein.
The young heir brought this fascinating race back to the Porsche family’s home of Zell am See, in the Austrian Alps, in 2019, after a very long hiatus.
The modern version is described more as a festival, where contemporary GT vehicles and classic cars get to show what they’re capable of, on pure ice. In addition to the exciting races, the 2023 edition brings special automobile exhibitions, a motorsport grandstand, a drift circle made entirely of ice, and even an ice karting track, where people can test out karts on spikes.
All of that will be available from January 27 to 29, in Zell am See, Austria.
The perfect way for Porsche to commemorate the 2023 edition was to launch a limited-edition watch that combines elements inspired by this unique racing event with features of the iconic Chronograph I created way back, in 1972. A sophisticated blend of old and new, you could say.
Intricate details such as the contrasting white second, minute, and hour hands, fluorescent hour markers, and the sapphire crystal that’s both anti-scratch and anti-glare are derived from the original model’s design. The chronograph-caliber WERK 01.240 with fly back function, COSC-certified, keeps performance at the same high level as the watch’s design.
It also features a quick-change date display, and bilingual day display, both developed in-house at the Porsche watch factory in Switzerland.
Of course, any kind of timepiece inspired by motorsport has to also be as practical as possible. The Chronograph I – GP 2023 Edition is easy to read thanks to the Super-Luminova material on the matt black dial and hands, and it’s also quick to put on and comfortable to wear over a racing or ski suit.
That is, if you go for the textile strap similar to the one used for the GP 2022 Edition. If you’d rather stick to classic elegance, the new watch also comes with a black strap made of fine vehicle leather, matched by a titanium folding clasp.
As you probably expected, this is a limited-edition launch, with only 250 pieces available. Each one will feature the edition number, the original Porsche Design logo, and an intricate laser engraving of the GP signet (a Yeti sitting on a tractor).
If you’re willing to part with almost $9,500 (€8,950) for this Gp Ice Race-inspired collector’s item, it’s already available for pre-order.
The young heir brought this fascinating race back to the Porsche family’s home of Zell am See, in the Austrian Alps, in 2019, after a very long hiatus.
The modern version is described more as a festival, where contemporary GT vehicles and classic cars get to show what they’re capable of, on pure ice. In addition to the exciting races, the 2023 edition brings special automobile exhibitions, a motorsport grandstand, a drift circle made entirely of ice, and even an ice karting track, where people can test out karts on spikes.
All of that will be available from January 27 to 29, in Zell am See, Austria.
The perfect way for Porsche to commemorate the 2023 edition was to launch a limited-edition watch that combines elements inspired by this unique racing event with features of the iconic Chronograph I created way back, in 1972. A sophisticated blend of old and new, you could say.
Intricate details such as the contrasting white second, minute, and hour hands, fluorescent hour markers, and the sapphire crystal that’s both anti-scratch and anti-glare are derived from the original model’s design. The chronograph-caliber WERK 01.240 with fly back function, COSC-certified, keeps performance at the same high level as the watch’s design.
It also features a quick-change date display, and bilingual day display, both developed in-house at the Porsche watch factory in Switzerland.
Of course, any kind of timepiece inspired by motorsport has to also be as practical as possible. The Chronograph I – GP 2023 Edition is easy to read thanks to the Super-Luminova material on the matt black dial and hands, and it’s also quick to put on and comfortable to wear over a racing or ski suit.
That is, if you go for the textile strap similar to the one used for the GP 2022 Edition. If you’d rather stick to classic elegance, the new watch also comes with a black strap made of fine vehicle leather, matched by a titanium folding clasp.
As you probably expected, this is a limited-edition launch, with only 250 pieces available. Each one will feature the edition number, the original Porsche Design logo, and an intricate laser engraving of the GP signet (a Yeti sitting on a tractor).
If you’re willing to part with almost $9,500 (€8,950) for this Gp Ice Race-inspired collector’s item, it’s already available for pre-order.