Porsche Design Introduces Quirky Soundbar Made From a Porsche 992 GT3 Exhaust System

Porsche Design, a renowned brand in the high-end men’s accessories segment, proves yet again that it knows how to best combine car enthusiasts’ love for the legendary Porsche 911 with that for music and movies. The design studio has just introduced the limited-edition 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro.
The sound system not only takes its name from Porsche’s fabled sports car, but its body is actually made from an exhaust system taken from an example of the original Porsche 992 GT3. What it basically does is take the original components and invert their functions, as the rear silencer and twin exhaust now serve to resonate sound.
And while soundbars are usually unobtrusive audio devices designed to fit discreetly underneath the television, this one strays away from the norm and blatantly sticks out like a sore thumb. As such, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea in terms of audio devices, but the most avid Porsche fans will certainly find it interesting.
It features a rugged, manly design with a black and silver finish and incorporates a 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system that puts out 300 watts of system power. It measures 59 x 18 x 19 inches (150 x 46 x 50 cm) and weighs no less than 143 pounds (65 kg), so owners should carefully choose the place where the soundbar will be installed. It can be either mounted on the wall or placed on its base.
Other noteworthy features of Porsche Design’s new contraption include 4K compatible HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dolby Atmos DTS-HD tech. In terms of materials, it contains 50% stainless steel and 50% medium-density fibreboard. Additionally, the soundbar has been endowed with in-room multi-channel streaming technology and can work with Apple AirPlay 2 or Google Chromecast built-in for multi-room.
The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro audio device is limited to just 500 units, according to Porsche Design’s website, and retails for a whopping $12,000. It is actually the most expensive item in the brand’s speaker lineup, which is surprisingly extensive.
And while soundbars are usually unobtrusive audio devices designed to fit discreetly underneath the television, this one strays away from the norm and blatantly sticks out like a sore thumb. As such, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea in terms of audio devices, but the most avid Porsche fans will certainly find it interesting.
It features a rugged, manly design with a black and silver finish and incorporates a 2.1.2 virtual surround sound system that puts out 300 watts of system power. It measures 59 x 18 x 19 inches (150 x 46 x 50 cm) and weighs no less than 143 pounds (65 kg), so owners should carefully choose the place where the soundbar will be installed. It can be either mounted on the wall or placed on its base.
Other noteworthy features of Porsche Design’s new contraption include 4K compatible HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and Dolby Atmos DTS-HD tech. In terms of materials, it contains 50% stainless steel and 50% medium-density fibreboard. Additionally, the soundbar has been endowed with in-room multi-channel streaming technology and can work with Apple AirPlay 2 or Google Chromecast built-in for multi-room.
The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro audio device is limited to just 500 units, according to Porsche Design’s website, and retails for a whopping $12,000. It is actually the most expensive item in the brand’s speaker lineup, which is surprisingly extensive.