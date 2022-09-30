Roger Dubuis Unveils Excalibur Spider Pirelli Monotourbillon Luxury Watch

The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider is a well-known entity among car enthusiasts who also happen to love (and afford) luxury wristwatches. The watchmaker previously unveiled a special edition Excalibur dedicated to the Lamborghini Huracan and now it’s time for Pirelli to get some additional love in the shape of a brand-new exclusive timepiece.
It’s called the Excalibur Spider Pirelli Monotourbillon and its unveiling right before the Singapore Grand Prix weekend is no coincidence. This watch is meant to be an ode to Pirelli’s 150 years of tradition, innovation and passion for motorsport.
For this model, Roger Dubuis’ watchmakers chose to feature the Maison’s iconic Monotourbillon, placing it at 7 o’clock - the brand’s signature position.
Other visual highlights include the iconic astral signature, SuperLuminova technology or how the 9 o’clock power reserve indicator is reminiscent of a car’s fuel gauge. By the way, you can easily get through a weekend with this thing on, thanks to its 60 hours of power reserve.
We also like the distinctive Pirelli 150th anniversary logo on the strap, as it too shines at night thanks to the use of something called Superbiwinova technology. I wonder where they come up with these names.
In terms of size, the Excalibur Spider Pirelli MT has a 45 mm case diameter. Meanwhile, both the case and bezel are crafted from white Mineral Composite Fiber (MCF) - which is said to be 13% lighter than SMC carbon. This also means that the watch will feel very lightweight and comfortable on the wrist.
Another cool aspect to consider is how you can switch looks in just seconds thanks to the interchangeable strap, crown and bezel. You can opt for three additional kits in Oro, Silver and Red, all featuring Pirelli’s distinctive curved lines.
The Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Pirelli MT is limited to just 8 pieces, which makes it highly exclusive, even for a luxury wristwatch.
