Porsche Club of America Teamed Up With Puma and Porsche Design for a Cool Pair of Sneakers

If you want a pair of sneakers that look good with your Porsche, then hurry up and order these. They were created by Puma and Porsche Design for Porsche Club of America. The shoes are available in a limited quantity and celebrate a special car and the Club’s founding year – 1955. There’s also another product you might be interested in if traveling is in your DNA.
Porsche Club of America (PCA), Puma, and Porsche Design teamed up and created a pair of limited-edition sneakers. The one-of-one 911 Classic Club Coupe and the Club’s founding year were used as inspiration. The result is a shoe that blends white, blue, gray, and hints of red. Of course, the “Porsche” lettering, the Puma logo, and the PCA symbol are all there. And, of course, there’s a special box and a booklet included in the package.
The car that served as a motif for these sneakers limited to only 1955 pairs was created by Porsche Classic after an effort that spanned two and half years. Introduced to the world in March 2022, the 911 Classic Club Coupe known internally as “Project Grey” is based on a used 1998 911 Carrera.
Since PCA is the oldest club of the German brand, the experts that worked on the project made sure to add a lot of symbols that are easily identifiable by the marque’s fans and customers. For example, the ducktail fixed rear spoiler, Fuchs rims, a double-dome roof, and an interior adorned with the Pepita pattern are there to solidify the uniqueness of this car. Moreover, the 3.6-liter engine, the chassis, and the brakes were sourced from a second-generation 911 GT3.
The sneakers that remind everyone about the special vehicle cost $150 per pair. But you can also buy a Roadster Hardcase Carry-on for $500 that could come in handy when traveling either with your favorite car or by plane. Only 300 pieces of luggage will be made, and all will feature the PCA logo.
Finally, the shoes and the luggage piece can be acquired only by members of the Club through Porsche Design’s online shop. Just pay attention to the measurements. They are shown in the UK format.
