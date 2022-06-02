Volvo Cars Provides a Special Test Crash Dummy for the Insanely-Popular Jetson One

“All the future timelines have flying cars” – that’s bold statement that Peter Ternstrom made during an interview with Euronews. The Swedish entrepreneur is the main name behind the Jetson One phenomenon, an electric personal “jet” for one.
In 1959, a Volvo engineer invented the three-point safety belt. Decades later, the name of Nils Bohlin is connected to a pioneering flying car – something that would have probably seemed like a fantasy at the time. In honor of Bohlin and his contribution to the evolution of car making, Volvo Cars named a special test crash dummy “Nils.” The dummy was designed for the Swedish manufacturer of the ultra-popular Jetson One, an electric one-seat aircraft.
Jetson Aero revealed Nils in a recent social media post, describing it as a “state-of-the-art test crash dummy” with “a fitting name,” given the role it will play in developing a pioneering flying car, just like Bohlin’s invention became widely used in the automotive industry. The Swedish manufacturer wants to make electric flying available and safe for everyone.
After four years of trial and error, Ternstrom and co-founder Tomasz Patan officially unveiled the Jetson One prototype in October 2021. Powered by eight motors, the one-seater is supposed to be able to hit 63 mph (102 kph) boasting a race car-inspired frame, several advanced safety features, and top-notch avionics, including a triple-redundant flight computer.
After releasing footage of the futuristic private aircraft flying through the woods, Jetson scored record pre-order numbers. People all over the world wanted to get their hands on the $92,000 futuristic aircraft. Don’t think that you would be able to fly the Jetson One to work, just like the cartoons characters did – current regulations don’t allow it. It’s meant “for fun.” But what makes it so unique is that it doesn’t require a pilot license, including in the U.S.
Weighing only 190 lbs (86 kg) Jetson One can fly for 20 minutes on a single charge, which is enough for some personal fun in a natural area.
Next week, this already famous electric aircraft will be presented to the public in a real-world environment for the first time. Prince Albert II of Monaco himself will be unveiling it at Top Marques Monaco, taking place from June 9 to June 12.
Jetson Aero revealed Nils in a recent social media post, describing it as a “state-of-the-art test crash dummy” with “a fitting name,” given the role it will play in developing a pioneering flying car, just like Bohlin’s invention became widely used in the automotive industry. The Swedish manufacturer wants to make electric flying available and safe for everyone.
After four years of trial and error, Ternstrom and co-founder Tomasz Patan officially unveiled the Jetson One prototype in October 2021. Powered by eight motors, the one-seater is supposed to be able to hit 63 mph (102 kph) boasting a race car-inspired frame, several advanced safety features, and top-notch avionics, including a triple-redundant flight computer.
After releasing footage of the futuristic private aircraft flying through the woods, Jetson scored record pre-order numbers. People all over the world wanted to get their hands on the $92,000 futuristic aircraft. Don’t think that you would be able to fly the Jetson One to work, just like the cartoons characters did – current regulations don’t allow it. It’s meant “for fun.” But what makes it so unique is that it doesn’t require a pilot license, including in the U.S.
Weighing only 190 lbs (86 kg) Jetson One can fly for 20 minutes on a single charge, which is enough for some personal fun in a natural area.
Next week, this already famous electric aircraft will be presented to the public in a real-world environment for the first time. Prince Albert II of Monaco himself will be unveiling it at Top Marques Monaco, taking place from June 9 to June 12.